During the 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden repeatedly promised that if he were to be elected he would “shut down the virus.” Today, during a call with state governors, Biden seems to now be putting the responsibility for fulfilling that promise in the hands of state leaders, saying that there’s “no federal solution” to getting through the pandemic.

At that point, Biden left the White House to spend the rest of the week in Delaware.

However, during the meeting with the governors, Biden did agree to take questions from them, and you know what that meant: The media had to first be whisked out of the room:

There didn’t seem to be any objection from members of the press either.

Clearly there are people in the White House who don’t want us to know what’s going on.

Biden will quite often remark about what he’s “not supposed to be doing,” so the behind-the-scenes influence is glaringly obvious with this presidency.

