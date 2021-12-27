During the 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden repeatedly promised that if he were to be elected he would “shut down the virus.” Today, during a call with state governors, Biden seems to now be putting the responsibility for fulfilling that promise in the hands of state leaders, saying that there’s “no federal solution” to getting through the pandemic.

At that point, Biden left the White House to spend the rest of the week in Delaware.

However, during the meeting with the governors, Biden did agree to take questions from them, and you know what that meant: The media had to first be whisked out of the room:

WH Covid coordinator Jeff Zients boots press pool before we could hear Biden take questions from governors on Covid… Biden: "I understand you guys may have some questions. Jeff?" Zients: "Good." *Long pause* Zients: "I think we're going to clear the press first." pic.twitter.com/uwZ6xEmS4H — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 27, 2021

There didn’t seem to be any objection from members of the press either.

Is there yet a compilation video of Psaki saying Biden always takes questions, with cuts to the press pool being swept away? — Vinny Alcorta | CUBA LIBRE (@VinnyZootSuit) December 27, 2021

Why are they doing this? We need to know what is going on?! Shame https://t.co/jk7lylHtOi — Joe (@burl1ngame) December 27, 2021

Clearly there are people in the White House who don’t want us to know what’s going on.

Media soldiers… up in unison… — Colts2012Luck (@IU1988) December 27, 2021

Most transparent administration ever… — Brandon Lawson (@Brandon39401049) December 27, 2021

Biden doesn’t even seem aware that his staff is controlling the presidency. Since when does a hack political appointee get to tell the president what to do, and what not to do? https://t.co/pXWM3SbJdI — John Busch (@johnabusch) December 27, 2021

Biden will quite often remark about what he’s “not supposed to be doing,” so the behind-the-scenes influence is glaringly obvious with this presidency.

Recommended Twitchy Video