Tomorrow President Biden is expected to deliver remarks about Covid-19 and the omicron variant, and what the White House’s next course of action will be. Ever since the vaccines were approved for the public, Biden has been saying that the vaccinated cannot spread Covid-19. Biden’s even been saying that in recent days:

According to WH press secretary Jen Psaki at today’s briefing, Biden tomorrow will now say that the vaccinated can still spread the virus:

Also, remember when Biden promised to “shut down the virus”? That makes yet another backpedal on the way:

Twitter’s even been punishing people for suggesting that vaccinated people can spread Covid-19 to others.

So the promise to “shut down the virus” was a lie, not that they’ll ever admit it.

They’re running out of places to hide.

