Tomorrow President Biden is expected to deliver remarks about Covid-19 and the omicron variant, and what the White House’s next course of action will be. Ever since the vaccines were approved for the public, Biden has been saying that the vaccinated cannot spread Covid-19. Biden’s even been saying that in recent days:

WATCH: Biden spreads COVID misinformation by claiming vaccinated people "do not spread the disease."pic.twitter.com/GJTZr6RmFX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 16, 2021

Doocy: "Why is President Biden telling people, still, that the vaccinated cannot spread Covid?,..He said, 'how about making sure you're vaccinated, so you don't spread the disease to anybody else.' The CDC says people who get vaccine breakthrough infects can be contagious" (3/3) pic.twitter.com/eizfRFQWbE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 16, 2021

According to WH press secretary Jen Psaki at today’s briefing, Biden tomorrow will now say that the vaccinated can still spread the virus:

Psaki says Biden will clarify tomorrow that fully vaccinated people can spread and get Wuhan coronavirus. Biden has falsely been saying the opposite, which is not true or scientific. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 20, 2021

Also, remember when Biden promised to “shut down the virus”? That makes yet another backpedal on the way:

REPORTER: "Does the president still feel like COVID can be ended?" PSAKI: "His objective is to continue to make vaccines available…" pic.twitter.com/NCD7qO4mjl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 20, 2021

Twitter’s even been punishing people for suggesting that vaccinated people can spread Covid-19 to others.

Psaki stopped and corrected herself when she said that Joe Biden’s goal was to “reduce cases” and said instead that his goal was to “reduce hospitalizations and deaths” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 20, 2021

So the promise to “shut down the virus” was a lie, not that they’ll ever admit it.

It's hard when reality catches up with your lies. https://t.co/wSQjjG1Dp7 — DaveL (@DaveL324) December 20, 2021

They’re running out of places to hide.

