Twitter is committed to stomping out misinformation.

To that end, they’re … punishing people who tweet out facts?

Twitter to Penalize Users Who Claim Vaccinated People Can Spread Covid-19 https://t.co/sm7g6VYozo — Mediaite (@Mediaite) December 15, 2021

Mediaite:

Twitter will begin imposing penalties on users who claim that vaccinated people can spread Covid-19, according to a change quietly added to the website’s terms of service. “When tweets include misleading information about Covid-19, we may place a label on those tweets that includes corrective information about that claim,” the website notes in a section detailing its rules about Covid-19 misinformation. “We may apply labels to tweets that contain, for example… false or misleading claims that people who have received the vaccine can spread or shed the virus (or symptoms, or immunity) to unvaccinated people.” Users can receive penalties up to a permanent ban.

What fresh hell is this?

As the Mediaite article notes, as it currently comes across, Twitter’s new addition to their TOS requires that users ignore the CDC.

Who’s really pushing the misinformation here?

Who at Twitter is making these decisions? They are factually, medically and scientifically false. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 15, 2021

We don’t have a lot of nice things to say about the CDC these days, but there’s actual concrete living proof that vaccinated individuals can still spread COVID19.

it's… it's a scientific fact https://t.co/fnBhQDN9RE — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) December 15, 2021

Vaccinated people CAN spread covid. https://t.co/JPFqiGMqJO — MollyB (@MollyB52927476) December 15, 2021

Those that have been vaccinated can still spread Covid-19 — La Flama Blanca (@rocket4arm) December 15, 2021

They obviously can If they couldnt why are sports leagues testing vaccinated players, forcing them to isolate if positive , & also cancelling games ? https://t.co/w07T2rqhmi — Chris (@wr2020ny) December 15, 2021

What????? Fully vaccinated people can and do spread covid, this is not up for debate. — Matt Kleinholz (@mkleinholzASU) December 15, 2021

Does Twitter actually want to debate it?

. @safety *should* clean up their language, however. They mean that the vaccine itself spreads the virus. I think. "…false or misleading claims that people who have received the vaccine can spread or shed the virus (or symptoms, or immunity) to unvaccinated people."" https://t.co/JucxTTvd69 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) December 15, 2021

That’s certainly a possibility.

Twitter:

When Tweets include misleading information about COVID-19, we may place a label on those Tweets that includes corrective information about that claim. In cases where we determine there is potential for harm associated with the misleading claim, we will disable the ability for others to Retweet, Quote Tweet, or engage in other ways to prevent the spread of the misleading information. These tweets will accrue 1 strike in accordance with our strike policy stated below. In some cases we may also add labels to provide context in situations where authoritative (scientific or otherwise) opinion might change or is changing over time, in situations where local context is important, or when the potential for harm is less direct or imminent. We may also apply labels on Tweets linking to content from a third-party website that would otherwise violate our policies if the content were posted directly on Twitter. Tweets with labels that meet this criteria will receive a label that provides credible and authoritative information, but will not accrue a strike in accordance with our strike policy stated below.

Here are some of the examples of the kinds of tweets that Twitter says would merit a “label”:

At best, this language is vague and unclear.

And if Twitter doesn’t mean it in the way their phrasing has led so many people to interpret it, they definitely need to make some changes. Because right now, this looks irresponsible — not to mention anti-scientific — on their part.

There's the science and then there are the people who claim to follow the science but spin it for purposes of social control and political ends. Twitter listens to the latter. https://t.co/ROUAcWAhSQ — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) December 15, 2021

Twitter encouraging the spread of misinformation is one of the most unintentionally hilarious things I've ever heard. "We limit the spread of misinformation, but actively hinder the spread of accurate CDC information because it hurts people's feel feels and hurts the narrative." https://t.co/uch8aAvfx2 — Omeneon (@Omeneon) December 15, 2021

Twitter needs to ban its bans for spreading misinformation. — biff hooper (@biff_hooper) December 15, 2021

