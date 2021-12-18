The attempts to re-write history about reactions to the Covid-19 pandemic are sure to be many, but few are as shameless as an op-ed by Michelle Goldberg of the New York Times. However, Randi Weingarten sure appreciates Goldberg’s article about how the American Federation of Teachers president fought so hard to keep schools open:

Yep, that’s seriously what’s being claimed in the story:

The New York Post’s Karol Markowicz, who is fleeing NYC for the saner Florida, isn’t having any of it:

Markowicz continued with some reality checks:

Unreal.

And something must have been too ridiculous for even the NY Times because a headline change was spotted:

The Left is really hoping that everybody has forgotten what happened (and continues to happen in some cases). We won’t.

