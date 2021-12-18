The attempts to re-write history about reactions to the Covid-19 pandemic are sure to be many, but few are as shameless as an op-ed by Michelle Goldberg of the New York Times. However, Randi Weingarten sure appreciates Goldberg’s article about how the American Federation of Teachers president fought so hard to keep schools open:
Safe & welcoming public schools are how we help all kids recover & thrive. That's why we worked so hard to re-open schools 4 in person learning & are fighting 4 the safeguards necessary to keep them open safely & the conditions educators & students need https://t.co/uBjPabj80G
— Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) December 17, 2021
Yep, that’s seriously what’s being claimed in the story:
I truly cannot believe this is real pic.twitter.com/Q8hUHSQ2uV
— Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) December 17, 2021
The New York Post’s Karol Markowicz, who is fleeing NYC for the saner Florida, isn’t having any of it:
Incredible gaslighting. https://t.co/T49YNB4DrU
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 17, 2021
Markowicz continued with some reality checks:
.@rweingarten did more to keep kids out of school, and simultaneously destroy public education, than literally anyone else in America. Her PR team can place all the soft-focus stories but this remains a fact. https://t.co/JE1bCJW2ts
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 17, 2021
The article a brave NY Times writer should write is "How Randi Weingarten destroyed public schools in major American cities and we all watched."
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 17, 2021
"How we left behind a generation of underprivileged children because Randi Weingarten told us to"
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 17, 2021
"We got our kid a tutor/pod/private school/public at our summer house so we didn't care that Randi Weingarten forced schools to close."
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 17, 2021
Unreal.
"Gaslighting" may be one of the most overused terms of the last decade, but this is the bona fide, certificate of authenticity, genuine article.
— Dean Clark (@earldean71) December 17, 2021
Or….propaganda. Incredible.
— Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) December 17, 2021
And something must have been too ridiculous for even the NY Times because a headline change was spotted:
LOL THEY CHANGED THE HEADLINE pic.twitter.com/v6ve0ZI4eS
— Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 18, 2021
The Left is really hoping that everybody has forgotten what happened (and continues to happen in some cases). We won’t.
***
