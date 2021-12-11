On Saturday, Sen. Rand Paul took to Twitter to let those affected by tornadoes that swept through several states Friday night know where they can access help, and what he’s doing to take action:

But then of course the political ghouls came along. The list of people using the tragic natural disasters Friday night to push their agendas includes everybody from President Biden all the way to select blue checks on Twitter, and now Rep. Eric Swalwell has entered the chat:

Imagine watching a story about people dying in a natural disaster along with property destruction on an enormous level and your first thought is “how can I try to twist this to my political party’s advantage?”

Apparently it’s a political instinct.

It’s amazing, isn’t it?

Fact check: TRUE.

