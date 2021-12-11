On Saturday, Sen. Rand Paul took to Twitter to let those affected by tornadoes that swept through several states Friday night know where they can access help, and what he’s doing to take action:

Here are some resources for those affected by the devastating storms in Kentucky and for those who want to help. https://t.co/Kv7YLF0tHJ — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 11, 2021

This afternoon I joined a call w/ FEMA Director Criswell to help coordinate relief for the Commonwealth. FEMA has committed supplies & resources to assist in the ongoing efforts to save lives. I look forward to Director Criswell’s visit & will continue to aid fellow Kentuckians. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 12, 2021

But then of course the political ghouls came along. The list of people using the tragic natural disasters Friday night to push their agendas includes everybody from President Biden all the way to select blue checks on Twitter, and now Rep. Eric Swalwell has entered the chat:

We should do all we can to help our Kentucky neighbors. God be with them — they are hurting. But do not for one second forget that @RandPaul has voted against helping most Americans most times they’re in need. https://t.co/JkZQOZ4HuG — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 12, 2021

Imagine watching a story about people dying in a natural disaster along with property destruction on an enormous level and your first thought is “how can I try to twist this to my political party’s advantage?”

Imagine being so in ego that you make personal attacks during a time of great tragedy – do better. https://t.co/Wlla5ZtAiA — Pinklight (@Pinklight999) December 12, 2021

Apparently it’s a political instinct.

If anyone knows the disastrous effects of sudden large gusts of wind, it sure is you, FangFang. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2021

Using a tragedy to gain politically. How typical of the left. https://t.co/cWgese9r4W — Horace FJB Head 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@HoraceHead1) December 12, 2021

Never let a natural disaster that resulted in a large amount of deaths go to waste. https://t.co/glngE2wvyP — The Demosthenes Project (@DemosthenesGame) December 12, 2021

I’m surprised you get elected every 2 years — e-beth (@ebeth360) December 12, 2021

It’s amazing, isn’t it?

In a sea of jackasses, Swalwell stands out. — thebradfordfile (@thebradfordfile) December 12, 2021

Fact check: TRUE.

Recommended Twitchy Video