Last night, tornadoes ripped through several states, causing many deaths and massive devastation. One of the hardest-hit states was Kentucky, where the governor is saying the death toll could be 75-100 or more.

Unfortunately those who pay attention to politics knew what would happen next: Time to play the political blame game by claiming that if only certain Republicans would have backed Democrat proposals, severe weather could have been avoided:

Sorry Kentucky. Maybe if your 2 senators hadn't spent decades blocking legislation to reduce climate change, you wouldn't be suffering from climate disasters. If it's any consolation, McConnell and Rand have f'ed over all of us, too. — Noel Scovell (@NellSco) December 11, 2021

This again, eh?

i was waiting for when the libs would say that they could have voted the tornado away https://t.co/nWiEvw4knV — violet valentine (@slutpilled) December 11, 2021

That time has arrived!

Yes, tornadoes never happened before "climate change." And nice empathy for people who lost their lives. What an awful person. https://t.co/sPQK5lTydU — Big Papa King (@bnlking) December 11, 2021

It’s terrible when there’s a disaster and somebody’s first instinct is how they can try and score political points.

@NellSco Yes, because a piece of legislation on paper would have stopped 100 mile per hour tornadoes. 🙄 — BidenInflation (@BidenInflation) December 11, 2021

if only they had passed legislation banning tornadoes https://t.co/y0a74cigU1 — cc (@cc_fla) December 11, 2021

Scientist here. The 🌪️ in this part of the country are in no way related to global warming (most disasters in fact are not) as you claimed without evidence. In 1925, ~750 people were killed and ~2,300 were injured in basically the same area.https://t.co/L5oK67c4AQ https://t.co/aTSjHjrjHl — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) December 11, 2021

Which law they blocked would stop tornadoes? Heartless jackass. https://t.co/mxqWjBF1hT — 🎄The FOO🎅🏻 (@PolitiBunny) December 11, 2021

tornadoes didn't exist before rand paul https://t.co/HwUUxtJxit — Jonny Hotcakes🏴 (@_JonnyHotcakes) December 11, 2021

Shouldn't shutting down the XL pipeline have stopped the tornadoes? — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) December 11, 2021

In primitive societies they blame crop failures on witchcraft https://t.co/DbiE5GkrFL — Korpulent Kaiser 🍩🍩🍩 (@chillywillers) December 11, 2021

The time has come to finally hold Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell responsible for inventing tornados. https://t.co/e7oZHGMr1i — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) December 11, 2021

It’s the kind of “logic” that you might use to only overhear in insane asylums, but it’s become mainstream thought on the Left.

Imagine being this unhinged https://t.co/BV7nHSbf3H — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) December 11, 2021

You poor gullible, soulless creature. Ah, pronouns in bio. Makes sense now 🙄 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 11, 2021

"i don't like your states politics, therefore everyone there deserves to die" https://t.co/eD8HMTSFux — joey to the world (@joeygrundl) December 11, 2021

Not just sick but also stupid. https://t.co/tDyhtBYsUG — James Lindsay, Donald Trump of Intellectuals (@ConceptualJames) December 11, 2021

The communist is constantly saying things at inappropriate times because it’s not a political ideology. It’s a religion. An anti-human religion of destruction and domination. Even if your tried to explain to this person why this is awful, she wouldn’t get it. https://t.co/Gvrpxmo3XQ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 11, 2021

They're not atheists. They just have different gods. https://t.co/mgdgaRwpcF — Sean Medlock (@Sean_Medlock) December 11, 2021

"You didn't join our smoothbrain religion, so our god punished you." – people who are totally not in a cult https://t.co/2mxFgX7bwX — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) December 11, 2021

The self-proclaimed “Party of Science” often seems to be more like a party of eco-religion.

Amy McGrath would have simply banned tornadoes — Pete Alonso Stan (@DegromStaps) December 11, 2021

Well I guess you're the main character at Twitter today. Congrats. https://t.co/pDbPjxJHv1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 11, 2021

There’s also this offering:

Tie FEMA aid to US senators from that state's vote to tax carbon, stop fracking, support solar and address Climate Change. No federal clean up funds for people who have helped create the disaster. — Noel Scovell (@NellSco) December 11, 2021

We’re guessing “no FEMA aid to the unvaccinated” can’t be far behind.

And just in case:

Don't bother deleting it. I saved it. pic.twitter.com/CZUxqlOIBQ — Pam (@lifebythecreek) December 11, 2021

