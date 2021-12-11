Last night we told you about a tornado that struck a nursing home in Arkansas, and throughout the night there were reportedly over two dozen tornadoes in several states that caused enormous damage and took many lives:

Horrifying reports of loss of life from possible 220+ mile track tornado last night from AR through MO, NW TN and KY. I am so sorry for all of this damage and loss. Will figure out ways to help in recovery. Damage survey along entire path of this historic, tragic tornado today — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) December 11, 2021

BREAKING: This is now a mass casualty event in western Kentucky. ‣ Deaths are possibly between 70-100 lives from this Mayfield tornado

‣ 181 national guardsmen are arriving in communities this morning

‣ Heavy equipment will be sent from state level — Noah Bergren (@NbergWX) December 11, 2021

Update on deadly tornado outbreak: • At least 50 feared dead in Kentucky

• Multiple fatalities at Illinois Amazon warehouse

• Aerial images show devastation in Mayfield, Kentucky

• Kentucky gov: 'Most severe event in Kentucky history' More: https://t.co/qGDY0uiRwS pic.twitter.com/Bi0AAcyD6n — AccuWeather (@accuweather) December 11, 2021

At least 30 tornadoes were reported overnight across Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee Follow for live updates.https://t.co/nb0GYLU46R — CNN International (@cnni) December 11, 2021

Reports from several states show the destruction that was caused:

Devastating tornado damage at an Amazon facility in Edwardsville, Illinois. Two people died in Friday night's storm. #Edwardsville #Tornado #stlwx pic.twitter.com/MjAb4wMXm4 — FOX2now (@FOX2now) December 11, 2021

Aerial footage shows scale of damage in Mayfield, Kentucky, after catastrophic tornado outbreak. Officials fear there are at least 50 dead in Kentucky. Latest: https://t.co/4gaB6sTX0C pic.twitter.com/kdnfvTTDzf — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 11, 2021

Massive damage at Amazon warehouse facility in Edwardsville, Illinois, as devastating tornadoes tore through the region. Officials confirm at least two fatalities; search and rescue operations are ongoing. MORE: https://t.co/D5QPBYoFye pic.twitter.com/60b2Sr06Cw — ABC News (@ABC) December 11, 2021

MASSIVE Tornado that crossed I55 @ MM16 tossing / rolling Semi trucks. This tornado is the same as the Monette, AR tornado. This is going to be horrible when we see daylight. 🙁 @NWSMemphis pic.twitter.com/41UFpuNsk7 — Brett Adair (@AlaStormTracker) December 11, 2021

Here is the wedge #tornado as it was entering Monette, AR last night. The tornado then constricted as it approached and crossed the MS River after I-55, and seemed to be even stronger in western KY. pic.twitter.com/SN1AuRVM3Q — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) December 11, 2021

Entire homes sheared off their foundations in Mayfield Kentucky from tornado Friday night. Just slabs left behind. https://t.co/rNl7E8M8wv — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) December 11, 2021

Photo shows extensive damage to church in Mayfield, Kentucky, as tornadoes devastated the region. https://t.co/w0gZmLE6NK pic.twitter.com/pP0mDrdwnk — ABC News (@ABC) December 11, 2021

.@TWCChrisBruin is live in Mayfield, KY this morning, reporting on the widespread tornado damage from last night. Turn to The Weather Channel for continuous coverage all day long. pic.twitter.com/og6Kfem3Jc — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) December 11, 2021

Dramatic video shows a huge, possible tornado reaching Hickman, Kentucky after churning through Monette, Arkansas. At least 50 people died in Kentucky as tornadoes hit parts of the state. https://t.co/guTns5FiCY pic.twitter.com/0FHIwo0TDR — ABC News (@ABC) December 11, 2021

Prayers for all those affected by these storms.

President Biden put out this statement on Twitter this morning:

This morning, I was briefed on the devastating tornadoes across the central U.S. To lose a loved one in a storm like this is an unimaginable tragedy. We’re working with Governors to ensure they have what they need as the search for survivors and damage assessments continue. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 11, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video