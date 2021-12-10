“Significant injuries” have been reported at the Monette Manor Nursing Home in Arkansas after it took a direct hit from a large tornado that passed through the area earlier tonight:
#ARWX 2 fatalities, another 5 seriously injured. At least 20 trapped – #Monette manor nursing home direct hit. All Call issued for responders. Pray for #AR. Pray for Monette. More tornadoes on the ground in Craighead County currently. #Pray Photo from earlier in Monette pic.twitter.com/p072gLPsRv
— C T H (@Verbal_Crow) December 11, 2021
There are media reports of people trapped in the debris:
Craighead Co. Judge Marvin Day reports "significant injuries" at Monette Manor Nursing Home. About 20 people trapped. 5 people seriously injured.
— Region 8 News (@Region8News) December 11, 2021
“We’re being told this is a ‘mass casualty event'” and that the “threat is not over”:
1/2:This is the damage at the Monette Manor Nursing Home in Monette after a violent and dangerous tornado. We’re being told this is a “mass casualty event”. The threat is still not over. Stay tuned to @Region8News. We will stay on the air as long as we need. #arwx pic.twitter.com/wCyPgt2nO6
— Chris Carter (@CCarterNEWS) December 11, 2021
Prayers up:
CONFIRMED: Monette Manor a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas took a direct hit by a very large tornado & collapsed with patients inside. Docs/RNs are pleading for help. https://t.co/zpcnZubiif
— Ellen Bacca (@ellenbacca) December 11, 2021
We’ll keep you posted, but here’s the latest report:
#Breaking | Craighead County officials say two people have died after a tornado made its way through the area. These deaths happened at Monette Manor Nursing Home. Officials say two dead, five injured and at one point about 20 people trapped.
— Kelly Roberts (@KellyRobNews) December 11, 2021
Update 1:
ALTHOUGH 2 DEATHS AND 5 SERIOUS INJURIES CONFIRMED, EVERYONE ACCOUNTED FOR…UNFORTUNATELY ANOTHER TORNADO WARNED STORM HEADING TOWARDS SAME AREA. https://t.co/CKMBrLnauS
— Chelsea Chandler (@CChandlerTV) December 11, 2021
And:
2 MORE POSSIBLE FATALIES ONTOP OF THE 2 CONFIRMED. https://t.co/mcKPX52U2V
— Chelsea Chandler (@CChandlerTV) December 11, 2021
Editor’s note: This post has been updated.
***