#ARWX 2 fatalities, another 5 seriously injured. At least 20 trapped – #Monette manor nursing home direct hit. All Call issued for responders. Pray for #AR. Pray for Monette. More tornadoes on the ground in Craighead County currently. #Pray Photo from earlier in Monette pic.twitter.com/p072gLPsRv — C T H (@Verbal_Crow) December 11, 2021

Craighead Co. Judge Marvin Day reports "significant injuries" at Monette Manor Nursing Home. About 20 people trapped. 5 people seriously injured. — Region 8 News (@Region8News) December 11, 2021

1/2:This is the damage at the Monette Manor Nursing Home in Monette after a violent and dangerous tornado. We’re being told this is a “mass casualty event”. The threat is still not over. Stay tuned to @Region8News. We will stay on the air as long as we need. #arwx pic.twitter.com/wCyPgt2nO6 — Chris Carter (@CCarterNEWS) December 11, 2021

CONFIRMED: Monette Manor a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas took a direct hit by a very large tornado & collapsed with patients inside. Docs/RNs are pleading for help. https://t.co/zpcnZubiif — Ellen Bacca (@ellenbacca) December 11, 2021

#Breaking | Craighead County officials say two people have died after a tornado made its way through the area. These deaths happened at Monette Manor Nursing Home. Officials say two dead, five injured and at one point about 20 people trapped. — Kelly Roberts (@KellyRobNews) December 11, 2021

ALTHOUGH 2 DEATHS AND 5 SERIOUS INJURIES CONFIRMED, EVERYONE ACCOUNTED FOR…UNFORTUNATELY ANOTHER TORNADO WARNED STORM HEADING TOWARDS SAME AREA. https://t.co/CKMBrLnauS — Chelsea Chandler (@CChandlerTV) December 11, 2021

2 MORE POSSIBLE FATALIES ONTOP OF THE 2 CONFIRMED. https://t.co/mcKPX52U2V — Chelsea Chandler (@CChandlerTV) December 11, 2021

