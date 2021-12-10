“Significant injuries” have been reported at the Monette Manor Nursing Home in Arkansas after it took a direct hit from a large tornado that passed through the area earlier tonight:

There are media reports of people trapped in the debris:

“We’re being told this is a ‘mass casualty event'” and that the “threat is not over”:

Trending

Prayers up:

We’ll keep you posted, but here’s the latest report:

Update 1:

And:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated. 

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video