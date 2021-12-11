The devastating tornadoes in several U.S. states last night brought with them those who immediately sought to use the tragedies to score political points. A blue check writer earlier blamed the tornadoes in Kentucky on that state’s two Republican senators, because science or something.

Rachel Vindman, who is the wife of Alexander Vindman, is next up. Vindman says the tornadoes were so bad because not enough people have “acted on climate”:

Climate Change: What does it look like? This is absolutely heartbreaking & it's a direct result of climate change. Believe me, I know it's tempting to scream, yell & question why people are so slow to accept reality but we must have conversations w/ skeptics. https://t.co/fIBVet8tDL — Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) December 11, 2021

Our planet will survive–it has many times before–but will humankind? We have the power to decide this. — Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) December 11, 2021

So, “spend a few trillion dollars and the weather will get better” is an actual solution?

So predictable. Give bureaucrats money or tornadoes will get you. https://t.co/EbfTknjtAL — William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) December 11, 2021

“Give us your money or the weather will get worse” sounds more like an attempt to extort money from morons than any scientific process.

This thread. This whole thread and every last dull response. These people actually believe devastating tornadoes are new and they target the unwashed masses of climate deniers. https://t.co/yjH6lNozgz — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) December 11, 2021

At some point in history, it occurred to a Democrat to blame bad weather on their political opponents, and the rest is history.

Yeah, tornados are such a new phenomenon. 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/ojldoopz5s — Mav (@TheMaverick21) December 11, 2021

It’s always the people with glaring self control issues who think we can control the climate. https://t.co/rSdLz16Lzd — Montana Department of Organic Flammability (@MontanaDOOF) December 11, 2021

1950-2013: Many many records of December tornado touchdowns in the U.S.

CO2 is *not* the tornado control knob, and we absolutely *don't* have "the power to stop this".https://t.co/VuQnUCkKsh pic.twitter.com/t3dDYCgL1G — Tom Nelson (@tan123) December 11, 2021

If only everyone bought solar panels from the the plants most egregious polluter, we'd never have tornados again. https://t.co/DIehPW5Gah — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) December 11, 2021

National security analyst is not a weather scientist. https://t.co/KnlYfLAvNb — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) December 11, 2021

The bodies aren't even cold and these monsters are turning this into a political opportunity. Truly vile. https://t.co/xDydGddEMu — Mav (@mav_432) December 11, 2021

Every. Single. Time.

