The devastating tornadoes in several U.S. states last night brought with them those who immediately sought to use the tragedies to score political points. A blue check writer earlier blamed the tornadoes in Kentucky on that state’s two Republican senators, because science or something.

Rachel Vindman, who is the wife of Alexander Vindman, is next up. Vindman says the tornadoes were so bad because not enough people have “acted on climate”:

So, “spend a few trillion dollars and the weather will get better” is an actual solution?

“Give us your money or the weather will get worse” sounds more like an attempt to extort money from morons than any scientific process.

At some point in history, it occurred to a Democrat to blame bad weather on their political opponents, and the rest is history.

Every. Single. Time.

