After a jury in Chicago found Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six charges yesterday, two of the tweets that immediately aged even worse than before were from President Biden and VP Kamala Harris:

What happened today to @JussieSmollett must never be tolerated in this country. We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor; that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie. https://t.co/o8ilPu68CM — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 30, 2019

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

Today, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked if Biden and Harris regret those tweets, and only one person besides Smollett was mentioned by name in Psaki’s answer:

REPORTER: “Since the [Smollett] guilty verdict, are there any lessons learned here on rushing to judgement when a crime is alleged?” PSAKI: “There are lessons learned, perhaps for everybody who commented at the time, including former President Trump.” pic.twitter.com/oZYnW0i89i — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 10, 2021

Psaki was just asked about Biden and Kamala's public tweets defending Jussie Smollett after faking a hate crime Chucky completely backstabs Jussie with this answer… pic.twitter.com/VYksSgMee9 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 10, 2021

“But Trump” is all they’ve got.

Trump said, “if it’s true…”. This is an important omission by Chucky. — Kris Greer (@KrisGreerSC) December 10, 2021

Does she understand that Trump is not the current president? https://t.co/Cz0Bpr0vLG — Keith Barry (@KeithBa88211642) December 10, 2021

I love she continues to circle back to trump. — Old Irish Mac (@angryirishmac) December 10, 2021

Serious question: is there anyone on the planet more smug and condescending? https://t.co/9d2gXzcLJo — TheRightSnark (@JinxOfWV) December 10, 2021

There seem to be many people in this administration who are tied for first place when it comes to smugness and condescension.

