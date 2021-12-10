After a jury in Chicago found Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six charges yesterday, two of the tweets that immediately aged even worse than before were from President Biden and VP Kamala Harris:

Today, White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked if Biden and Harris regret those tweets, and only one person besides Smollett was mentioned by name in Psaki’s answer:

“But Trump” is all they’ve got.

There seem to be many people in this administration who are tied for first place when it comes to smugness and condescension.

