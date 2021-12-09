In Chicago this evening, a jury found former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett guilty on five of six charges for staging a hate crime hoax that he tried to blame on Trump supporters.

That brings us to all the people in early 2019 who assumed Smollett’s claims were true in order to push a narrative that Trump supporters were racist and violent. There were many to choose from, but only two of them come from people who are now president and vice president.

Then presidential candidate Joe Biden had this to say at the time:

Kamala Harris took the same tone and helped launch a narrative that has just taken a death spiral:

Maybe somebody in the White House press corps can ask Jen Psaki if the president and VP would like to apologize for those tweets.

