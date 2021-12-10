A portion of Hillary Clinton’s MasterClass where she got emotional while reading the speech she would have delivered had she won the 2016 election has inspired Kirstie Alley:

I’ll be doing a master podcast on my Emmy acceptance speeches that I didn’t win. @KAOnTheVerge — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) December 9, 2021

LOL! Sorry, Hillary, but that’s hilarious.

This is glorious. https://t.co/6fZNZYKa5b — John Clark Doe (@PrestonCheek2) December 9, 2021

I’d watch. At least you can act. https://t.co/eUDUW08aGS — Felicia W (@FeliciaAcct2) December 9, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video