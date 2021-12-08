The Orwellian nature of the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic has taken another turn, and now Dr. Fauci has recommended a way to make your holiday gathering “safer.” How is that? By asking your guests to show their papers:

DR. FAUCI: "You can enjoy, as we have traditionally over the years, dinners and gatherings within the home with people who are vaccinated…People should, if they invite people over their home, essentially ask and maybe require that people show evidence that they are vaccinated." pic.twitter.com/TIGU25bTq0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 8, 2021

In other words…

“let me see your papers grandma” — The Iron Liver (@nss11123) December 8, 2021

Grandma might have heard that one before.

When will they get this creepy af guy away from the media? https://t.co/5XHOVximuk — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) December 8, 2021

Are people for real waiting for Fauci to tell them whether or not they can have a Christmas ham with their family — Darren Knight (@rlc18980) December 8, 2021

No, not really.

I just want to say that if you actually ask your guests to show you proof of vaccination, you’re a tremendous asshole. At least take their word for it if you’re going to do a vax-only gathering lol https://t.co/znOVUxlplw — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 9, 2021

The goal with this kind of language is to divide families. https://t.co/jeIPkscK9E — Go Hard (@GoHard10p) December 9, 2021

USSR is either proud or jealous. Maybe a little of both. https://t.co/5YRPAJLgsT — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 9, 2021

