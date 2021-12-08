One can only assume that Dr. Anthony Fauci was a little dictator in a past life, the way he’s conducted himself in the nearly two years since the COVID19 pandemic began.

Seriously, the guy’s a power-hungry wannabe-tyrant. He’s had a sweet taste of authority and he’ll be damned if he’ll relinquish it without a fight.

"It's going to be a matter of when, not if" the definition of "fully vaccinated" changes from just two shots, Dr. Fauci says on CNN. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 8, 2021

Fauci will say whatever he needs to in order to ensure that we continue to require his alleged scientific expertise. And if that means that the pandemic never ends and we have to put the government in charge of our health, so be it:

Fauci on NYC: “Quite frankly, you have to [mandate vaccinations] when you’re in the middle of what we call a historic experience of the worst pandemic of a respiratory disease in the last hundred years. We have to put the communal responsibility ahead of individual preferences." pic.twitter.com/sZPOmKoHHk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 8, 2021

Gee, where have we heard stuff like that before?

And just in case it didn’t sink in there, Fauci doubled down on the authoritarian approach to navigating the COVID19 pandemic:

FAUCI: "I would prefer, and we all would prefer that people would be voluntarily getting vaccinated, but if they're not gonna do that, sometimes you've got to do things that are unpopular, but that clearly supersede individual choices…" pic.twitter.com/b7jcoxclPP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 8, 2021

Anthony Fauci doesn’t “respect” people’s reluctance to be told what to do with their bodies by government officials and bureaucrats. He has no respect for individuals, or even for the “communal” interests he claims to be looking out for. He is first and foremost looking out for the interests of Anthony Fauci, and it’s in Anthony Fauci’s best interest to be in charge.

Must mandate that he steps down for the communal good. — Buried Bear (@buried_bear) December 8, 2021

It’s what’s best for everyone. Except for Anthony Fauci, of course. But we can live with that.

