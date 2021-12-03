Yesterday Dr. Anthony Fauci was backed into a corner during a press conference after Peter Doocy asked him about testing requirements for “everybody entering the U.S.” (there are exceptions, of course). Perhaps the next time Dr. Fauci takes questions this might be another comment to address when compared to what was said about Trump using similar language last year:

WATCH: Dr. Fauci refers to the original virus as the "Wuhan strain" pic.twitter.com/CTH6NU0XyP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 3, 2021

Is that kind of wording acceptable now?

I was reliably assured that this was very, very racist. — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) December 3, 2021

Hold on a minute here….Isn’t this considered racist? https://t.co/8lDY2o64mN — Uncle G. (@AndrewAngert) December 3, 2021

Racist and xenophobic!

But now we have Dr. Fauci talking about the “Wuhan strain”?

China is not going to approve of this message. https://t.co/yPXRvpVFbY — Hap (@hap317) December 3, 2021

Mr. Science has spoken, it's the Wuhan strain everyone. — Needles (@jokerramp22) December 3, 2021

Guess we can keep calling it that since it’s now Fauci-approved.

