Yesterday Dr. Anthony Fauci was backed into a corner during a press conference after Peter Doocy asked him about testing requirements for “everybody entering the U.S.” (there are exceptions, of course). Perhaps the next time Dr. Fauci takes questions this might be another comment to address when compared to what was said about Trump using similar language last year:
WATCH: Dr. Fauci refers to the original virus as the "Wuhan strain" pic.twitter.com/CTH6NU0XyP
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 3, 2021
Is that kind of wording acceptable now?
I was reliably assured that this was very, very racist.
— Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) December 3, 2021
Hold on a minute here….Isn’t this considered racist? https://t.co/8lDY2o64mN
— Uncle G. (@AndrewAngert) December 3, 2021
Racist and xenophobic!
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 3, 2021
But now we have Dr. Fauci talking about the “Wuhan strain”?
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 3, 2021
China is not going to approve of this message. https://t.co/yPXRvpVFbY
— Hap (@hap317) December 3, 2021
Amazing. https://t.co/MNooYQXa7B
— 🎅🏻jimtreacher.substack.com🎄 (@jtLOL) December 3, 2021
Mr. Science has spoken, it's the Wuhan strain everyone.
— Needles (@jokerramp22) December 3, 2021
Guess we can keep calling it that since it’s now Fauci-approved.