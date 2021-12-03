Yesterday Dr. Anthony Fauci was backed into a corner during a press conference after Peter Doocy asked him about testing requirements for “everybody entering the U.S.” (there are exceptions, of course). Perhaps the next time Dr. Fauci takes questions this might be another comment to address when compared to what was said about Trump using similar language last year:

Is that kind of wording acceptable now?

Racist and xenophobic!

But now we have Dr. Fauci talking about the “Wuhan strain”?

Guess we can keep calling it that since it’s now Fauci-approved.

