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Kamala's Kids: Gubernatorial Candidate Mike Lindell's Pillow Prices Are a Nazi Dog Whistle

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on July 15, 2026
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MyPillow guy Mike Lindell likely has no chance of becoming Minnesota's next governor, but on Wednesday morning, he received the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

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Not all conservatives are thrilled. Here was Bonchie of Twitchy sister site RedState back in December:

Headquarters, which rebranded from KamalaHQ and is run by veterans of Kamala Harris' 2024 campaign team, took the opportunity of the endorsement to point out a Nazi dog whistle in Lindell's business.

So a Totenkopf tattoo on your chest is a mistake you made while you were drunk during a "dark time" in your life, but $14.88 pillows are a Nazi dog whistle? The 14 alleged refers to the "fourteen words" ("We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children"), and H is the eighth letter of the alphabet, so 88 stands for HH, which of course stands for Heil Hitler.

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We don't think Democrats have a lot of room right now to criticize candidates for being Nazis.

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As many people are saying in the replies, if you can hear the dog whistle, that means you're the dog. We don't want to hear any "Nazi" crap from the party that voted for Graham Platner in the Democratic primary and supported him until Politico published sexual assault allegations.

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP GOP MINNESOTA REPUBLICAN PARTY

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