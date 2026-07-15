Kamala's Kids: Gubernatorial Candidate Mike Lindell's Pillow Prices Are a Nazi Dog Whistle

MyPillow guy Mike Lindell likely has no chance of becoming Minnesota's next governor, but on Wednesday morning, he received the endorsement of President Donald Trump.

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President Trump this morning endorsed Mike Lindell in the GOP Primary for Minnesota Governor. — Steve Brusk (@stevebruskNews) July 15, 2026

Not all conservatives are thrilled. Here was Bonchie of Twitchy sister site RedState back in December:

With what’s going on in Minnesota, it is imperative that Republicans not screw around with the My Pillow nut job as their gubernatorial nominee.



Nominate someone who can actually win. Ignore endorsements if you must. Don’t throw this opportunity away. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 28, 2025

Headquarters, which rebranded from KamalaHQ and is run by veterans of Kamala Harris' 2024 campaign team, took the opportunity of the endorsement to point out a Nazi dog whistle in Lindell's business.

Trump has just endorsed MyPillow guy Mike Lindell for governor of Minnesota.



Lindell prices his pillows at $14.88, a common Nazi dogwhistle. pic.twitter.com/ppVj5QBL11 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 15, 2026

So a Totenkopf tattoo on your chest is a mistake you made while you were drunk during a "dark time" in your life, but $14.88 pillows are a Nazi dog whistle? The 14 alleged refers to the "fourteen words" ("We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children"), and H is the eighth letter of the alphabet, so 88 stands for HH, which of course stands for Heil Hitler.

Trump has just endorsed MyPillow guy Mike Lindell for governor of Minnesota.



Lindell prices his pillows at $14.88, a common Nazi dogwhistle. pic.twitter.com/ppVj5QBL11 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 15, 2026

We don't think Democrats have a lot of room right now to criticize candidates for being Nazis.

A Totenkopf is more than a dogwhistle yet you were all on in Herr Platner — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 15, 2026

I see you know your nazi stuff. Interesting. Oh but Platner having an actual Totenkopf tattoo didn't seem to worry you. Lol and you call yourself a news outlet. The Nazis are coming from within your own house. — Heidi Skovsgaard Top (Top Burks) (@SkovsgaardHeidi) July 15, 2026

Yeah, but you actually supported a Nazi rapist in Maine. Big difference don’t you think? — Kirk Walker (@KirkWalker83090) July 15, 2026

Are you seriously doing this after the Totenkopf? Lindell sucks but so do you. — Chris McKeever (@chrismckeever) July 15, 2026

If he didn't want to be accused of doing something that could be construed as a Nazi dogwhistle he should have just got a Nazi tattoo on his chest — Daryl Robinson (@DarylRobinson23) July 15, 2026

Oh. So when did the platform shift from "Nazis OK" to "Nazis bad?" Is it based solely on who you think can win an election? — EdgeCrusher (@EdgeCrusher14) July 15, 2026

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It’s also a common price to be under $15 and not have “ninety-nine” cents, which is seen as a cheap trick. A lot of retailers end their prices in 88¢ for this reason (see Walmart).



But at this point, if he made the price $14.87 you’d say it was a political trick. — Fred the Great (@Fred_On_X) July 15, 2026

You guys know those people that are specifically trained to help people who have trouble mentally? I think they're called therapists? You should see one several times — Allen Draper 💿 (@ScumbagEmpire) July 15, 2026

Platner loved those pillows. — Sede O. Vacante (@RealBassettoDee) July 15, 2026

As many people are saying in the replies, if you can hear the dog whistle, that means you're the dog. We don't want to hear any "Nazi" crap from the party that voted for Graham Platner in the Democratic primary and supported him until Politico published sexual assault allegations.

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