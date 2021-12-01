President Biden spoke today about his “Build Back Better” agenda and accidentally spilled the beans by admitting his dream agenda won’t actually cost “zero” dollars (not that you didn’t already know that).

However, Biden did acknowledge some supply chain problems that could affect Americans’ Christmas, but we were also reminded that Santa Claus doesn’t live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue:

BIDEN: "I can't promise that every person will get every gift they want on time." pic.twitter.com/1oOoRwSGIC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 1, 2021

In that case, can we put Santa in charge?

So he can’t fix it and has no answers? Great — m3875 (@marniehutchinso) December 1, 2021

Just stop at “I can’t “. https://t.co/48g4qMxL4t — Dennis Pielack (@777isJESUS) December 1, 2021

Biden compared the supply chain problems to years when it was difficult to find Cabbage Patch Kids:

Joe Biden claims supply chain crises happen every year. What an ABSURD comment to make. pic.twitter.com/YQrl7fwnR0 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 1, 2021

Maybe Santa will know what to do because this administration just keeps making things worse.

