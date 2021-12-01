President Biden spoke today about his “Build Back Better” agenda and accidentally spilled the beans by admitting his dream agenda won’t actually cost “zero” dollars (not that you didn’t already know that).

However, Biden did acknowledge some supply chain problems that could affect Americans’ Christmas, but we were also reminded that Santa Claus doesn’t live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue:

In that case, can we put Santa in charge?

Biden compared the supply chain problems to years when it was difficult to find Cabbage Patch Kids:

Maybe Santa will know what to do because this administration just keeps making things worse.

