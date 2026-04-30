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Sen. Jack Reed Questions Pete Hegseth’s ‘Intense Interest in Christianity’ and Nationalism

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on April 30, 2026
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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, purportedly about the cost of the war with Iran and related topics. Curiously, on a day when Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota endorsed a guy with real Nazi tattoos for Senate, Sen. Jack Reed was questioning Hegseth about his "intense interest" in Christianity and nationalism, as well as his "not recognizing the talents of women and non-whites." Christianity and nationalism? Wouldn't that make Hegseth a Christian nationalist, which is the new white supremacist?

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As we mentioned above, "Christian nationalism" has overtaken "white supremacy" as the country's right-wing bogeyman.

What exactly was Reed insinuating? Remember, before his confirmation, when the Democrats accused Hegseth of having a Nazi tattoo (the Jerusalem Cross)? Now, Reed's likely new colleague in the Senate has an actual Nazi tattoo, and Democrats are lining up behind him.

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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CHRISTIANITY PETE HEGSETH SENATE JACK REED

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