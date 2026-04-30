Sen. Jack Reed Questions Pete Hegseth’s ‘Intense Interest in Christianity’ and Nationalism

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday, purportedly about the cost of the war with Iran and related topics. Curiously, on a day when Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota endorsed a guy with real Nazi tattoos for Senate, Sen. Jack Reed was questioning Hegseth about his "intense interest" in Christianity and nationalism, as well as his "not recognizing the talents of women and non-whites." Christianity and nationalism? Wouldn't that make Hegseth a Christian nationalist, which is the new white supremacist?

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Democrat Sen. Reed: “You have an intense interest in Christianity, in nationalism, and not recognizing the talents of women and non-whites. That’s wrong.”



Hegseth: “I am not ashamed of my faith in Jesus Christ. If you want to shame me for it, go ahead.” pic.twitter.com/CJyggzDysF — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 30, 2026

Pete Hegseth nailed that response. No shame in standing firm in your Christian faith. Tired of politicians trying to weaponize religion against good people. Strong reply, Secretary Hegseth! — KING SILEY (@kosi_amadi97339) April 30, 2026

Reed shames Christianity to push race politics on the military. Hegseth refuses to bend. Dems hate strong believers. — TinHatBearAK (@Konstoyouralas1) April 30, 2026

Unapologetic and based. “I am NOT ashamed of my faith in Jesus Christ!” is exactly the energy we need. Democrats attacking faith like this just shows their disconnect. Great moment. — KING SILEY (@kosi_amadi97339) April 30, 2026

Proud Christian mode is only controversial in a city that treats faith like a threat and bureaucratic failure like a sacrament. Reed said the quiet part out loud. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) April 30, 2026

So being proud to be a Christian American is wrong? Congress needs a good flushing. They're stinking up America 🇺🇸 — Kirk (hapncapn23) (@Kirk31614869) April 30, 2026

Reed, Christians recognize the talents of all people. Where do you get your prejudice? — Nerve (@TracePurlee) April 30, 2026

This line of questioning is exactly what the SPLC encouraged Democrats in Congress to ask Republican nominees and officials. Straight out of the SPLC playbook. — Titania (@Titania977) April 30, 2026

What part is wrong? The Christian part? The nationalism part? If they’re fine, why bring them up? — Coach_JIB (@CoachJeff_) April 30, 2026

As we mentioned above, "Christian nationalism" has overtaken "white supremacy" as the country's right-wing bogeyman.

The piece of shit would never say to a Muslim “You have an intense interest in Islam" — Daryl Robinson (@DarylRobinson23) April 30, 2026

What exactly was Reed insinuating? Remember, before his confirmation, when the Democrats accused Hegseth of having a Nazi tattoo (the Jerusalem Cross)? Now, Reed's likely new colleague in the Senate has an actual Nazi tattoo, and Democrats are lining up behind him.

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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