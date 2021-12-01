President Biden spoke again today in an effort to pitch his “Build Back Better” bill, and his remarks earned some responses like this one:

What the hell is Biden even saying?? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 1, 2021

That’s the typical response to a Biden speech.

Meanwhile, the @POTUS Twitter account was also trying to sell the bill:

I’m happy to debate how we pay for my Build Back Better Act. Because if congressional Republicans want to argue that continuing tax cuts for big corporations and the wealthiest is more important than lowering costs for Americans, that’s an argument I’m happy to have. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 1, 2021

Carol Roth spotted something in that tweet that goes against a ridiculous claim the Biden White House has been making all along:

Wait, so now it doesn’t cost zero? https://t.co/E48Wh6GwyO — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 1, 2021

It’s almost like the “zero” claim was a huge lie all along!

And then there’s White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who served up this spin:

Nope. Stronger COVID measures produce STRONGER ECONOMIC outcomes. That's why jobs, growth, and economic activity are UP this year, significantly over last year. https://t.co/06j5K7Qeb5 — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) December 1, 2021

Roth isn’t buying that at all:

"Derrrr, we closed down a third of the economy and lost millions of jobs. Now we opened them and some (not all) were reclaimed. Even prices are higher. Whee, look at all that stronger economic stuff! I am RON, economic genius!" https://t.co/jipH0tvHWT — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 1, 2021

This White House really hopes everybody is stupid.

There’s a litmus test I like to use called Stupid or Liar (borrowed from @adamcarolla ). In either case, we are soooo screwed. Very unimpressive people in government. — Justin P. Welter (@Justin_Welter) December 1, 2021

Unfortunately, stupid or liar usually produces the same poor outcome. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 1, 2021

Yes, unfortunately.

