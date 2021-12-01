President Biden spoke again today in an effort to pitch his “Build Back Better” bill, and his remarks earned some responses like this one:

That’s the typical response to a Biden speech.

Meanwhile, the @POTUS Twitter account was also trying to sell the bill:

Carol Roth spotted something in that tweet that goes against a ridiculous claim the Biden White House has been making all along:

It’s almost like the “zero” claim was a huge lie all along!

And then there’s White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who served up this spin:

Roth isn’t buying that at all:

This White House really hopes everybody is stupid.

Yes, unfortunately.

