The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments today about the Mississippi abortion law, and many are also gathered outside the building:

Starting momentarily: Oral argument in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case involving Mississippi’s attempt to ban nearly all abortions after 15 weeks. The state has asked the court to overturn Roe v. Wade. We’ll be live-tweeting the argument here in this thread. — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) December 1, 2021

Today is the day many have prayed and worked for. pic.twitter.com/Ib2hxoNpox — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 1, 2021

The pro-life side of the crowd sings the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/Zelc0o2HQp — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 1, 2021

The lobbying group National Women’s Law Center offered up this take:

Rise and shine! Today’s the day, and it’s time to show that abortion is love, abortion is justice, and #AbortionIsEssential. Make your voice heard in: 🕬 DC: https://t.co/fzXagVVnD3

🕬 MS: https://t.co/ej3iIYC1X8 — National Women's Law Center (@nwlc) December 1, 2021

“Abortion is love”?

“Abortion is love” is where the “safe, legal, and rare” movement went off the rails. https://t.co/8Fo6C9VPLh — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) December 1, 2021

We’re somewhat surprised they also didn’t claim “abortion is infrastructure.”

Honestly I'm pro choice 100%, but goddamn this message is messed up 😳 essential I could MAYBE get behind, for medical purposes sure, rape cases sure. But LOVE? More like a necessary evil. I can't think of a single situation where getting an abortion is an act of love — [C] (@charlestshay) December 1, 2021

Irony… to be able to tweet about this you have to first be actually alive — Don Lee (@leedsdinc) December 1, 2021

Parental love is love.

Intergenerational equality of rights is justice.

Pronatalism is essential. Your PR is witless, soulless, creepy cringe.

Fire whichever intern wrote it. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) December 1, 2021

It’s official, the world has lost its mind. — propheticswagg (@propheticswagg) December 1, 2021

This is absolutely vile. https://t.co/8gkQiNz8at — Jessica Smith (@JGJDEZLX45) December 1, 2021

Vile, and then some.

