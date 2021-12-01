The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments today about the Mississippi abortion law, and many are also gathered outside the building:

The lobbying group National Women’s Law Center offered up this take:

“Abortion is love”?

We’re somewhat surprised they also didn’t claim “abortion is infrastructure.”

Vile, and then some.

