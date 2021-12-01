The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments today about the Mississippi abortion law, and many are also gathered outside the building:
Starting momentarily: Oral argument in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case involving Mississippi’s attempt to ban nearly all abortions after 15 weeks. The state has asked the court to overturn Roe v. Wade. We’ll be live-tweeting the argument here in this thread.
— SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) December 1, 2021
Today is the day many have prayed and worked for. pic.twitter.com/Ib2hxoNpox
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 1, 2021
The pro-life side of the crowd sings the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/Zelc0o2HQp
— Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 1, 2021
The lobbying group National Women’s Law Center offered up this take:
Rise and shine! Today’s the day, and it’s time to show that abortion is love, abortion is justice, and #AbortionIsEssential. Make your voice heard in:
🕬 DC: https://t.co/fzXagVVnD3
🕬 MS: https://t.co/ej3iIYC1X8
— National Women's Law Center (@nwlc) December 1, 2021
“Abortion is love”?
“Abortion is love” is where the “safe, legal, and rare” movement went off the rails. https://t.co/8Fo6C9VPLh
— Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) December 1, 2021
We’re somewhat surprised they also didn’t claim “abortion is infrastructure.”
Honestly I'm pro choice 100%, but goddamn this message is messed up 😳 essential I could MAYBE get behind, for medical purposes sure, rape cases sure. But LOVE? More like a necessary evil. I can't think of a single situation where getting an abortion is an act of love
— [C] (@charlestshay) December 1, 2021
Irony… to be able to tweet about this you have to first be actually alive
— Don Lee (@leedsdinc) December 1, 2021
Parental love is love.
Intergenerational equality of rights is justice.
Pronatalism is essential.
Your PR is witless, soulless, creepy cringe.
Fire whichever intern wrote it.
— Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) December 1, 2021
It’s official, the world has lost its mind.
— propheticswagg (@propheticswagg) December 1, 2021
This is absolutely vile. https://t.co/8gkQiNz8at
— Jessica Smith (@JGJDEZLX45) December 1, 2021
Vile, and then some.
