Jen Psaki had quite a time with Peter Doocy’s questions at the White House briefing today. Doocy stumped Psaki with a question about Biden being spotted in a Nantucket shop violating the island’s mask requirement (Psaki claimed she wasn’t aware what Doocy was referring to).

The Fox News reporter was on a roll, and also asked Psaki to explain what Biden said last year about Trump’s travel restrictions vs. what the Biden White House is doing right now. Take some Dramamine so you don’t get sick from some more spin:

Jen Psaki tries to explain how Trump's travel bans were xenophobic, yet Biden's are not. pic.twitter.com/WDtYIToHw3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 29, 2021

See what she did there?

This is a lie. Trump announced the China travel ban on January 31st. A little later that day Biden delivered the "hysterical xenophobia & fear mongering" line Doocy referenced. Trump tweet Psaki is referring to wasn't until March, almost two months later.https://t.co/KbAAknpiw5 https://t.co/GhWioRcXUn — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) November 29, 2021

Psaki lied again? No way!

This is twilight zone stuff!https://t.co/POrWJw1sHs — Donald Thornton (@Xservativestalk) November 29, 2021

why is peter doocey the only reporter that ever seems to ask tough questions? — Chester Lemon (@ChesterLemon1) November 29, 2021

At least Psaki calls on Doocy, so we’ll give her that much, but their spin sure has evolved:

Jen Psaki is a liar. https://t.co/4dhKCHP6xF — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 29, 2021

Just for the record, here’s what Biden said in March of 2020 in direct reference to Trump’s travel restrictions:

A wall will not stop the coronavirus. Banning all travel from Europe — or any other part of the world — will not stop it. This disease could impact every nation and any person on the planet — and we need a plan to combat it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 13, 2020

Apparently now Biden believes travel restrictions WILL stop the virus — or at least slow it down.

