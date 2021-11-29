President Biden spent Thanksgiving weekend at the Nantucket home of a billionaire. The island’s Chamber of Commerce’s website contains this advisory about mask usage:

As a result of increasing cases across the Cape and Islands, The Town of Nantucket’s Health and Human Services Department is advising all residents and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to use masks while indoors and at public locations when physical distance is not possible. The increased virulence of the Delta variant, and its high ability to infect even those vaccinated in some cases means that masking and distancing are strongly recommended at this time.

Right on cue, Biden was spotted inside a shop on the island while ignoring the sign clearly seen on the door:

Biden walking around maskless in high-end Nantucket clothing store, violating the island’s indoor mask mandate pic.twitter.com/BOYrLzj2j2 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 28, 2021

During today’s White House briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Psaki how Biden could encourage indoor mask-wearing while being seen ignoring his own advice. Psaki claimed to not know what Doocy was referring to while insisting Biden follows all guidelines:

Jen Psaki says Joe Biden “follows the recommendation and the advice of the CDC” and doesn’t know the “circumstances of the particular moment” after he was photographed not wearing a mask in a store — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 29, 2021

Try not to get dizzy from the spin:

Doocy: "We saw the President shopping indoors on Saturday behind glass that says face coverings acquired, but his face was uncovered. Why? Psaki: He "follows the recommendations and the advice of the CDC. I don't know what the circumstances were of that particular moment." pic.twitter.com/Hl10M7wazs — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 29, 2021

Doocy: "He was shopping in a store and on the glass outside, it said 'face covering required' & we could see him inside and his face was uncovered." Psaki: "Well, again, Peter, our recommendation and advice continues to be for people to wear masks when they are required…" pic.twitter.com/gDMNPJnxnv — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 29, 2021

Doocy: "Is the concern that when the President says today, 'please wear your mask indoors in public settings around other people,' and he doesn't do that, that it's going to make it harder to get people to follow him?" Psaki says Biden wears them "to save" other people's lives pic.twitter.com/aZWoxYUftP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 29, 2021

Biden didn’t look like he was “saving lives” in that Nantucket store.

You can practically see the propaganda gears churning between her ears. https://t.co/xnzRzIaDRS — Qr{ii}st (@QriistReborn) November 29, 2021

No, he wears a mask while he's walking alone, and then he approaches a group of people and pulls it down to talk to them. We've all seen it. https://t.co/xXweG8f2HG — 🎅🏻jimtreacher.substack.com🎄 (@jtLOL) November 29, 2021

Fact check: TRUE:

Walks down the street with a mask on. Takes it off when he gets close to people to talk. Coughs openly into his hand. Amazing. https://t.co/WMMkIbCUoh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 28, 2021

