President Biden spent Thanksgiving weekend at the Nantucket home of a billionaire. The island’s Chamber of Commerce’s website contains this advisory about mask usage:

As a result of increasing cases across the Cape and Islands, The Town of Nantucket’s Health and Human Services Department is advising all residents and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to use masks while indoors and at public locations when physical distance is not possible. The increased virulence of the Delta variant, and its high ability to infect even those vaccinated in some cases means that masking and distancing are strongly recommended at this time.

Right on cue, Biden was spotted inside a shop on the island while ignoring the sign clearly seen on the door:

During today’s White House briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Psaki how Biden could encourage indoor mask-wearing while being seen ignoring his own advice. Psaki claimed to not know what Doocy was referring to while insisting Biden follows all guidelines:

Try not to get dizzy from the spin:

Biden didn’t look like he was “saving lives” in that Nantucket store.

Fact check: TRUE:

***

