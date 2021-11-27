The infrastructure bill has already passed through Congress and been signed by President Biden. What’s left now is the second part of the “Build Back Better” plan, which is a multitrillion-dollar spend-a-palooza that’s now in the hands of the Senate.

The Department of Transportation, under the leadership of Pete Buttigieg, is doing its part when it comes to pushing #BBB propaganda. Brace for meme nausea:





Your tax dollars at work!

Your tax dollars paid for this insulting shite https://t.co/X2c6EbPYsp — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 27, 2021

Gross. Propaganda with our money. Stop. — Jane ن 🇺🇲⚾ (@TheLadyJane) November 27, 2021

Your tax dollars pay for this kindergarten level indoctrination of citizens.

It's deplorable. https://t.co/F0cLOGLhWi — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) November 27, 2021

The Biden administration will say the meme costs “zero” to produce and tweet out.

38 state wipe out. https://t.co/wbfovuQKF0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 27, 2021

It should be illegal for government agencies to post memes of any form https://t.co/uuqoZfY3bU — Stallion of Sól (@skinfaxisen) November 27, 2021

At least it doesn’t have anything to do with paternity leave, so that’s a start.

Abolish the department of transportation https://t.co/nT98gXLcOx — THE FALL OF IDEALS 15 YEAR CELEBRATION TOUR! (@philthatremains) November 27, 2021

The accidental relatability of being an oblivious dude completely blowing your shot with a girl. https://t.co/ecpqLa5ujH — Drunk Uncle Hooch 🦃 (@CompanyHooch) November 27, 2021

This seems like a cry for help from the person who runs this account. — Jonathan Thiebaud (@Jtbaud249) November 27, 2021

Recently Buttigieg said trillions in new spending would help halt inflation. Maybe the DOT will have a meme showing exactly how at some point in the future.

