The infrastructure bill has already passed through Congress and been signed by President Biden. What’s left now is the second part of the “Build Back Better” plan, which is a multitrillion-dollar spend-a-palooza that’s now in the hands of the Senate.
The Department of Transportation, under the leadership of Pete Buttigieg, is doing its part when it comes to pushing #BBB propaganda. Brace for meme nausea:
😊🙌🙌👩✈️👨🏭👩🔧👷♀️👷 pic.twitter.com/vBVanOBCuK
— TransportationGov (@USDOT) November 26, 2021
Your tax dollars at work!
Your tax dollars paid for this insulting shite https://t.co/X2c6EbPYsp
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 27, 2021
Gross. Propaganda with our money. Stop.
— Jane ن 🇺🇲⚾ (@TheLadyJane) November 27, 2021
Your tax dollars pay for this kindergarten level indoctrination of citizens.
It's deplorable. https://t.co/F0cLOGLhWi
— James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) November 27, 2021
The Biden administration will say the meme costs “zero” to produce and tweet out.
38 state wipe out. https://t.co/wbfovuQKF0
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 27, 2021
It should be illegal for government agencies to post memes of any form https://t.co/uuqoZfY3bU
— Stallion of Sól (@skinfaxisen) November 27, 2021
At least it doesn’t have anything to do with paternity leave, so that’s a start.
— Jack Bishop (@RealJackDBishop) November 27, 2021
Abolish the department of transportation https://t.co/nT98gXLcOx
— THE FALL OF IDEALS 15 YEAR CELEBRATION TOUR! (@philthatremains) November 27, 2021
The accidental relatability of being an oblivious dude completely blowing your shot with a girl. https://t.co/ecpqLa5ujH
— Drunk Uncle Hooch 🦃 (@CompanyHooch) November 27, 2021
Beyond parody. https://t.co/xUlW3Zwebh
— Suze (@suze109) November 27, 2021
This seems like a cry for help from the person who runs this account.
— Jonathan Thiebaud (@Jtbaud249) November 27, 2021
Infrastructure memes. Get your infrastructure memes. https://t.co/HTsSBdTpzB pic.twitter.com/PU8upcHR4H
— Cox (@HOLYSMKES) November 27, 2021
Recently Buttigieg said trillions in new spending would help halt inflation. Maybe the DOT will have a meme showing exactly how at some point in the future.
