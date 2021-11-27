The infrastructure bill has already passed through Congress and been signed by President Biden. What’s left now is the second part of the “Build Back Better” plan, which is a multitrillion-dollar spend-a-palooza that’s now in the hands of the Senate.

The Department of Transportation, under the leadership of Pete Buttigieg, is doing its part when it comes to pushing #BBB propaganda. Brace for meme nausea:


Your tax dollars at work!

The Biden administration will say the meme costs “zero” to produce and tweet out.

At least it doesn’t have anything to do with paternity leave, so that’s a start.

Recently Buttigieg said trillions in new spending would help halt inflation. Maybe the DOT will have a meme showing exactly how at some point in the future.

