After the not guilty verdicts in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial were announced, CNN’s Chris Cuomo said “none of it feels right” and that it’s “too easy to kill in this society”:

Today Cuomo elaborated on the reason(s) he thinks it’s too easy to legally defend yourself using lethal force after hearing some criticism of his take on Rittenhouse:

Unsurprisingly, not everybody agrees with Cuomo’s take:

Trending

Cuomo didn’t outline how somebody is supposed to know a person only intends to “beat them up” instead of taking it further.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: chris cuomoCNNKyle Rittenhouseself-defense

Recommended Twitchy Video