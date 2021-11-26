After the not guilty verdicts in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial were announced, CNN’s Chris Cuomo said “none of it feels right” and that it’s “too easy to kill in this society”:

Chris Cuomo starts his show by declaring: "There's plenty to be upset about. It is too easy to kill in this society. " He then suggests "there are no questions here tonight that this outcome is problematic." Adding; "…too many other kids get in trouble for way less." pic.twitter.com/r6cdZiEc99 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 20, 2021

Today Cuomo elaborated on the reason(s) he thinks it’s too easy to legally defend yourself using lethal force after hearing some criticism of his take on Rittenhouse:

Removing the duty to retreat and allowing the use of deadly force as a first option…makes killing easier. And look at which killings are being justified much more often. Allowing someone to kill someone when they fear being beaten up is a mistake. https://t.co/hcoYmBosOR — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) November 26, 2021

Unsurprisingly, not everybody agrees with Cuomo’s take:

Chris Cuomo thinks I, 135 lb 5'5 woman, should have to run away from a male attacker that could kill me with one good punch to the head, as opposed to being able to stand my ground and defend myself. No thanks, Chris. https://t.co/swnl4UXrY5 — Undefeated White (@bad_tits) November 26, 2021

It also makes being a criminal & bringing violence upon others, less easy, which is the point Fredo.

And I don’t buy the “just beat up” bullshit either. How TF is a victim to know if the crazed attacker will stop short of death or great injury.

Attacking me means risking death. https://t.co/8XAR1h8Rle — Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) November 26, 2021

Cuomo didn’t outline how somebody is supposed to know a person only intends to “beat them up” instead of taking it further.

A member of the family of rape, who also happens to be a member of the party of rape, wants possible victims disarmed. This should be surprising to no one. https://t.co/JvmFgI01M8 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 26, 2021

A brief perusal of the nets will show just how often “getting beaten up” ends in being curb stomped into a coma. https://t.co/EU8wcJkrui — Tree canopy equity is a human right! (@TypoDynamofo) November 26, 2021

Kyle was running away from everybody he ended up shooting. How much duty to retreat do you recommend? — Vin Sidious (@VinSidious) November 26, 2021

Says they guy who threatens to beat people up a lot https://t.co/3Psg3zxMfu — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 26, 2021

One can’t retreat or defend themselves when they’re knocked unconscious. In the Rittenhouse case you had a crazy pedo threaten to kill him earlier in the night and was grabbing at the rifle. https://t.co/3Psg3zxMfu — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 26, 2021

There is no "duty" to retreat. GFY. https://t.co/yrySUDcRWm — malodorouscarnivalworker (@malodorouscarny) November 26, 2021

"Just shut up and take your beating, peasant!" https://t.co/JpmFIGrbTC — Shuck (@LaBeardGuy) November 26, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video