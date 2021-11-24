As we told you earlier, a jury in the trial of three men accused of felony murder and other charges for the death of Ahmaud Arbery handed down guilty verdicts on multiple counts for all defendants.

Howard Dean compared that outcome to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and isn’t completely happy with the justice system:

Sharyl Attkisson dropped a reality check on Dean so heavy it might make him yell “YEEARRRGH!”

Yes, fortunately. But maybe Dean can’t understand that both juries looked at the cases from standpoints of the law and not only through the racial lens many Democrats like Howard rely on.

