As we told you earlier, a jury in the trial of three men accused of felony murder and other charges for the death of Ahmaud Arbery handed down guilty verdicts on multiple counts for all defendants.

Howard Dean compared that outcome to the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and isn’t completely happy with the justice system:

America is turned upside down. A Nearly all white Jury in Georgia returns a guilty verdict against three white men who chased down and killed a Black man. A Wisconsin jury and good old boy judge let a young white man armed with an illegal gun go free after killing two white boys. — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) November 24, 2021

Sharyl Attkisson dropped a reality check on Dean so heavy it might make him yell “YEEARRRGH!”

Maybe this is how the jury saw things as the evidence came down in both cases; as designed. Today, too many people think it's only "justice" if they agree with the jury. Fortunately, that's *not* how it works. https://t.co/fa7n5GSyBr — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) November 24, 2021

Yes, fortunately. But maybe Dean can’t understand that both juries looked at the cases from standpoints of the law and not only through the racial lens many Democrats like Howard rely on.

Recommended Twitchy Video