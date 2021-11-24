The jury has reached spoken in the trial of three men for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

First, Travis McMichael:

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Travis McMichael, who shot Ahmaud Arbery, has been convicted of murder; the case inflamed tensions over racial injustice. — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) November 24, 2021

BREAKING: Travis McMichael found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, criminal attempt to commit a felony. — Jeff Charles, Great Negro At The Time (@JeffOnTheRight) November 24, 2021

Travis McMichael: Felony Murder counts 2, 3, 4 – Guilty. #AhmaudArbery — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 24, 2021

Travis McMichael guilty on all counts, including malice murder, in death of Ahmaud Arbery. — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) November 24, 2021

Next, Gregory McMichael:

Greg McMichael found not guilty of malice murder but convicted on all other counts: four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment, and one count of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) November 24, 2021

BREAKING: Gregory McMichael found not guilty of malice murder. Found guilty of all counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, criminal attempt to commit a felony — Jeff Charles, Great Negro At The Time (@JeffOnTheRight) November 24, 2021

Greg McMichael –

Malice murder, count 1: Not Guilty.

Count 2, 3, 4, 5 felony murder: Guilty.

Aggravated assault 6, 7: Guilty.

False imprisonment: Guilty.#AhmaudArbery — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 24, 2021

Finally, William Bryan:

BREAKING: William "Roddie" Bryan found not guilty of malice murder. Found not guilty of all but one count felony murder. Found guilty of one count of aggravated assault. Found guilty of false imprisonment Found guilty of attempt to commit a felony. — Jeff Charles, Great Negro At The Time (@JeffOnTheRight) November 24, 2021

It would seem that justice was done today.

We hope that these verdicts bring some comfort to Arbery’s family, as well as some confidence that maybe our justice system isn’t as broken as some would have us believe.

Would seem that both juries got their verdicts right this past week — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) November 24, 2021

McMichaels guilty, Rittenhouse not guilty. Both the correct outcomes. — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) November 24, 2021

The jury system works. — Foster (@foster_type) November 24, 2021

