The jury has reached spoken in the trial of three men for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

First, Travis McMichael:

Next, Gregory McMichael:

Finally, William Bryan:

It would seem that justice was done today.

 

We hope that these verdicts bring some comfort to Arbery’s family, as well as some confidence that maybe our justice system isn’t as broken as some would have us believe.

