The media “fact-checkers” previous attempts to dunk on Donald Trump’s statements when he was president have backfired yet again, as noticed by @LibsOfTikTok”:

Trump was right. pic.twitter.com/ss78SOg0IB — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 23, 2021

Back in 2017, NBC News rolled its eyes at a Trump warning about what was coming soon in America:

Why statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson aren't "next," as President Trump suggested https://t.co/BOr1U2Bobf pic.twitter.com/yjrs5qPYPE — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 19, 2017

It’s probably too much to hope for that Twitter will slap a “misinformation” flag on that tweet considering what’s now going on:

Thomas Jefferson statue removed from City Hall after 187 years https://t.co/kzEHeGmNb8 pic.twitter.com/NL06oPOxkt — New York Post (@nypost) November 23, 2021

JUST IN – Thomas Jefferson statue removed from New York City Hall after 187 years. The "Public Design Commission" voted to banish the statute of the third U.S. president.https://t.co/dwPO8cHUg6 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 23, 2021

Mollie Hemingway called it as well:

I brought the receipts for which corporate journalists mocked Trump for accurately predicting in 2017 that their 'F*** America' movement would lead to statues of Jefferson being removed. https://t.co/Gnnzu6BYly — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 23, 2021

If only the MSM wasn’t so predictable.

