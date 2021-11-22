The media “fact-checkers” previous attempts to dunk on Donald Trump’s statements when he was president have backfired yet again, as noticed by @LibsOfTikTok”:

Back in 2017, NBC News rolled its eyes at a Trump warning about what was coming soon in America:

It’s probably too much to hope for that Twitter will slap a “misinformation” flag on that tweet considering what’s now going on:

Mollie Hemingway called it as well:

If only the MSM wasn’t so predictable.

