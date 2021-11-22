The media “fact-checkers” previous attempts to dunk on Donald Trump’s statements when he was president have backfired yet again, as noticed by @LibsOfTikTok”:
Trump was right. pic.twitter.com/ss78SOg0IB
Back in 2017, NBC News rolled its eyes at a Trump warning about what was coming soon in America:
Why statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson aren't "next," as President Trump suggested https://t.co/BOr1U2Bobf pic.twitter.com/yjrs5qPYPE
It’s probably too much to hope for that Twitter will slap a “misinformation” flag on that tweet considering what’s now going on:
Thomas Jefferson statue removed from City Hall after 187 years https://t.co/kzEHeGmNb8 pic.twitter.com/NL06oPOxkt
JUST IN – Thomas Jefferson statue removed from New York City Hall after 187 years. The "Public Design Commission" voted to banish the statute of the third U.S. president.https://t.co/dwPO8cHUg6
Mollie Hemingway called it as well:
I brought the receipts for which corporate journalists mocked Trump for accurately predicting in 2017 that their 'F*** America' movement would lead to statues of Jefferson being removed. https://t.co/Gnnzu6BYly
If only the MSM wasn’t so predictable.
