Earlier today the House of Representatives passed a nearly $2 trillion bill that’s part of President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. All but one Democrat voted for the bill’s passage, and zero Republicans voted for it.

To celebrate, Biden deputy press secretary Andrew Bates tried to add a twist to “Let’s Go Brandon,” and it says a lot:

It appears that common ground has been achieved!

Let's Go Brandon was also my reaction to this passing the House. — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 19, 2021

Exactly! Really though, it speaks volumes that the Biden White House is trying to take the original and twist it into their own thing:

Official Biden White House statement from Andrew Bates: “F Joe Biden.” I know the disfunction in the admin is bad and I know Biden’s approval rating is cratering, but this is next level. https://t.co/gI1FAfpILi — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 19, 2021

He thinks this is clever, but the fact that it's the first thing he evokes shows he's already lost the war – he let his opponents define the terms of the conflict. It was like the "nasty woman" shirts that people wore. You're adopting the nickname Trump gave you, not "owning" it. https://t.co/QdOBYDMyFV — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 19, 2021

Maybe Bates didn’t really think that through.

Are you saying #FJB with a stutter? https://t.co/ru56KKFCfa — Hocus Potus Outa Focus (@HocusPotusO) November 19, 2021

Wow. The WH Deputy Press Secretary just told the President “F*ck You” and mocked his stuttering problem. pic.twitter.com/u3LcFebeBV — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) November 19, 2021

It’s because of the stutter. https://t.co/Iiq28m9ejH — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 19, 2021

At least wait until Biden isn’t under anesthesia before mocking his stutter. Coward. https://t.co/E8F3ejJXdT — e-beth (@ebeth360) November 19, 2021

Democrats spiking the ball today seem to be hoping nobody remembers that this bill is likely to go die in the Dem-controlled Senate.

