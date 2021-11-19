Earlier today the House of Representatives passed a nearly $2 trillion bill that’s part of President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda. All but one Democrat voted for the bill’s passage, and zero Republicans voted for it.

To celebrate, Biden deputy press secretary Andrew Bates tried to add a twist to “Let’s Go Brandon,” and it says a lot:

It appears that common ground has been achieved!

Exactly! Really though, it speaks volumes that the Biden White House is trying to take the original and twist it into their own thing:

Maybe Bates didn’t really think that through.

Democrats spiking the ball today seem to be hoping nobody remembers that this bill is likely to go die in the Dem-controlled Senate.

