The House Democrats have passed the second part of President Biden’s Build Back Broker… er, Better — plan, and when Nancy Pelosi made the announcement, one side of the aisle erupted in applause:

Dems cheered:

Pelosi tried to portray the bill as historic (it would be, just not in the way Dems want everybody to believe):

The previous infrastructure bill was supported by 13 Republicans, but no House GOPers voted for this bill. However, one Republican didn’t vote and one Dem voted against:

By the way, Biden missed it, but acting President Harris presumably joined the House Dems celebration:

In a way that’s fitting:

Right!?

Hopefully 52 senators continue to oppose this bill.

