The House Democrats have passed the second part of President Biden’s Build Back Broker… er, Better — plan, and when Nancy Pelosi made the announcement, one side of the aisle erupted in applause:

House Passes President Biden's $1.75 Trillion Budget Bill https://t.co/v2MScFxSvO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 19, 2021

"The Build Back Better bill is passed!" Speaker Pelosi says, sending the crowded Democratic side of the chamber into cheers, fist pumps and some general excited jumping. The Dems start cheering "Nancy! Nancy!" as she walks through the crowd — Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24) November 19, 2021

Dems cheered:

WATCH: Democrats erupt in cheers as the House passes Biden's Build Back Better economic plan with a narrow 220-213 vote https://t.co/KQ4O1lS5GW pic.twitter.com/Ae6L7ALxXw — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) November 19, 2021

Pelosi tried to portray the bill as historic (it would be, just not in the way Dems want everybody to believe):

Pelosi is beaming after this enormous vote, after losing only a single Dem. "We'll be telling our children and grandchildren that we were here this day." — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) November 19, 2021

The previous infrastructure bill was supported by 13 Republicans, but no House GOPers voted for this bill. However, one Republican didn’t vote and one Dem voted against:

Democrats in the Well cheer and celebrate as they get enough votes for the BBB pic.twitter.com/Aup5KcAccH — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) November 19, 2021

By the way, Biden missed it, but acting President Harris presumably joined the House Dems celebration:

WH announces that Joe Biden will transfer power to Kamala Harris while he goes under anesthesia for a “routine” colonoscopy — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 19, 2021

In a way that’s fitting:

Turns out all of us are getting a colonoscopy today. https://t.co/jNQodgyfy8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 19, 2021

Right!?

Hopefully 52 senators continue to oppose this bill.

And it's DOA in the Senate. Congrats. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 19, 2021

