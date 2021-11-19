Adriano Espaillat, a Democrat U.S. Rep from New York, made his opinion on Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty on all counts known for all to see. Well, for a while anyway:
Bad take man. Delete this. Now.
— Jenny from up the street (@justthefactzpls) November 19, 2021
You may want to consult legal counsel who would advise you to delete this tweet.
— DavidFish555 (@DFishberg) November 19, 2021
As you can see, Rep. Espaillat’s tweet has been deleted, but the Internet is forever:
Kyle Rittenhouse is living proof that white tears can still forestall justice.
A murderer is once again walking free today — our system is terribly broken. https://t.co/3FKF4c4R3t
— Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) November 19, 2021
@RepEspaillat Why did you delete this tweet? I'm sure it was accidental on you part, so we saved this picture of it for you. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Pkb4hRF9ZP
— David Applegate (@madapple1) November 19, 2021
@RepEspaillat
I sincerely, fervently wish that Rittenhouse sues you for defamation and libel. This.,,screenshots don't lie, dear, even though your cowardly criminal self deleted it. Lawyer up, doll. pic.twitter.com/E2qtPJhNtH
— nora simon (@runningnoodles) November 19, 2021
The original tweet was replaced with something a little less insane:
Today’s verdict did not deliver justice.
It serves as a stark reminder of the work that lies ahead to reform this broken system, and bring justice to the communities that have been unjustly criminalized for so long.
— Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) November 19, 2021
That won’t be enough to make people forget the original.
Too much heat? Had to delete the last tweet?
— Just Me! (@Just_Me_JGC) November 19, 2021
The democrat talking heads are like a broken record; it's always racist if things don't go their way. https://t.co/uZcRsQ2wwx
— Lessgo Brandon (@townhalltz) November 19, 2021
Narrator: justice was indeed served https://t.co/WR6v4pZFAg
— Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) November 19, 2021
Just because you don't like the verdict doesn't mean justice wasn't served.
— Anthony (@_Spasmolytic_) November 19, 2021
The same goes for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.