Adriano Espaillat, a Democrat U.S. Rep from New York, made his opinion on Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty on all counts known for all to see. Well, for a while anyway:

Bad take man. Delete this. Now. — Jenny from up the street (@justthefactzpls) November 19, 2021

You may want to consult legal counsel who would advise you to delete this tweet. — DavidFish555 (@DFishberg) November 19, 2021

As you can see, Rep. Espaillat’s tweet has been deleted, but the Internet is forever:

Kyle Rittenhouse is living proof that white tears can still forestall justice. A murderer is once again walking free today — our system is terribly broken. https://t.co/3FKF4c4R3t — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) November 19, 2021

@RepEspaillat Why did you delete this tweet? I'm sure it was accidental on you part, so we saved this picture of it for you. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Pkb4hRF9ZP — David Applegate (@madapple1) November 19, 2021

@RepEspaillat

I sincerely, fervently wish that Rittenhouse sues you for defamation and libel. This.,,screenshots don't lie, dear, even though your cowardly criminal self deleted it. Lawyer up, doll. pic.twitter.com/E2qtPJhNtH — nora simon (@runningnoodles) November 19, 2021

The original tweet was replaced with something a little less insane:

Today’s verdict did not deliver justice. It serves as a stark reminder of the work that lies ahead to reform this broken system, and bring justice to the communities that have been unjustly criminalized for so long. — Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) November 19, 2021

That won’t be enough to make people forget the original.

Too much heat? Had to delete the last tweet? — Just Me! (@Just_Me_JGC) November 19, 2021

The democrat talking heads are like a broken record; it's always racist if things don't go their way. https://t.co/uZcRsQ2wwx — Lessgo Brandon (@townhalltz) November 19, 2021

Narrator: justice was indeed served https://t.co/WR6v4pZFAg — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) November 19, 2021

Just because you don't like the verdict doesn't mean justice wasn't served. — Anthony (@_Spasmolytic_) November 19, 2021

The same goes for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Recommended Twitchy Video