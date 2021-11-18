It’s been expected for a few days that the Congressional Budget Office wouldn’t exactly agree with the Biden administration that his spending plans would add nothing to the deficit and cost “zero.”

Gimmicks like those aren’t uncommon in government budgeting, because they push off all the really bad effects until a time they think they might no longer be in office without taking into account any subsequent spending that will be added.

But fortunately for this administration, the reality is no obstacle, as Biden chief of staff Ron Klain has helped demonstrate:

Is anybody really buying this crap anymore? Nevertheless, Klain will now await water-carrying media takes to spend the night retweeting.

And the accounting tricks never come close to working.

“Yes on both counts” is an acceptable answer.

We doubt even those working at the Biden White House believe it, but they sure would like you to.

