Back in September, President Joe Biden tweeted about his Build Back Better agenda, noting that it would add zero dollars to the national debt.

The Congressional Budget Office is out with its report and says Build Back Better will add hundreds of billions to the national debt. That’s way more than zero.

The White House really thinks more IRS audits are going to make up for the $367 billion.

It does.

