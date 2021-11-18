Back in September, President Joe Biden tweeted about his Build Back Better agenda, noting that it would add zero dollars to the national debt.

My Build Back Better Agenda costs zero dollars. Instead of wasting money on tax breaks, loopholes, and tax evasion for big corporations and the wealthy, we can make a once-in-a-generation investment in working America. And it adds zero dollars to the national debt. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 26, 2021

The Congressional Budget Office is out with its report and says Build Back Better will add hundreds of billions to the national debt. That’s way more than zero.

🚨 CBO estimates that Biden's bill will add $367B to the deficit over a decade. https://t.co/IppFMAh6tY — Caitlin Emma (@caitlinzemma) November 18, 2021

"And it adds zero dollars to the national debt." – Brandon https://t.co/8eJZgCkn4q — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 18, 2021

Biden lied, again. His "paid for" and "zero cost" budget will in fact add $367 billion to the nation's deficit according to the CBO score released Thursday evening. https://t.co/FblYMDavd0 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) November 18, 2021

Biden promised “Build Back Broke” "costs $0." It costs trillions. He promised it wouldn’t raise taxes on the middle class. It does. He promised it wouldn’t fuel inflation. Experts say it will. He promised it wouldn’t increase the debt. CBO says it will by hundreds billions. — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) November 18, 2021

So far: CBO shows that Dems’ reconciliation bill adds billions to deficit. CBO confirms Dems’ drug pricing scheme kills cures. CBO corrects White House’s rosy estimates and shows spending $80B on IRS enforcement will only result in $127 billion revenue NOT $400 billion. — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) November 18, 2021

The White House really thinks more IRS audits are going to make up for the $367 billion.

Here it is…The Congressional Budget Office estimates BBB would increase the deficit by $367 billion over 10 years. BUT that does not include any extra $$ from tighter IRS tax enforcement. WH says IRS can generate $400bn from enforcement

CBO said more like $127bn https://t.co/ZNXbn5OsYD — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) November 18, 2021

So Biden said it wouldn't add "one penny" to the deficit. $367,000,000,000 is — gimme a second — 36,700,000,000,000 cents. https://t.co/PIHE1kkZWe — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 18, 2021

That's not one penny. Technically, he didn't lie. — Melissa 🦄☕🚣‍♀️ (@myssissippi) November 18, 2021

Not only is it not paid for, not only is it increasing taxes on middle class families, but it adds nearly $400B to the deficit. Every single thing Democrats ever told you about this bill is a lie. https://t.co/VNKkwI3RfK — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 18, 2021

Biden lied when he said his Build Back Broke agenda wouldn't add to the deficit. He lied when he said it would cost "zero dollars." He lied when he said it wouldn't raise middle class taxes. He lied when he said it's "fully paid for." He lied when he said it'd "grow" the economy. — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 18, 2021

When Biden said it was gonna cost "zero," he was rounding to the nearest trillion. — Horst De Wermer, DVM, MD, PhD, GED, DDS, MOUSE (@Crapplefratz) November 18, 2021

This feels like a gross underestimate. — Skip Aroo (@llambchops) November 18, 2021

It does.

This shows the accounting gimmicks underlying the BBB bill, per CBO estimates. The bill cuts the deficit in later years because spending programs phase out (with the goal of future congresses extending them). If all programs were extended, there's a $2.75 trillion shortfall pic.twitter.com/Rj8lZle0P4 — Scott Ruesterholz (@Read_N_Learn) November 18, 2021

And they even admit it's a gimmick and they want these programs extended! This bill cuts taxes for the rich, raises them on the middle class, spends trillions we don't have during a period of high inflation, & is extreme on substance. https://t.co/332VykcpKa — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 18, 2021

Related:

Ron Klain and Joe Biden’s WH hope you’re too stupid to notice their shifting narrative on the ‘$0’ Build Back Better Agenda https://t.co/d3SXX4mhPp — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 18, 2021

Recommended Twitchy Video