The Washington Post has essentially retracted a good deal of their previous Steele dossier reporting while providing corrections and addendums to other stories. One of the most vocal members of Congress using the Steele dossier as alleged evidence of Trump/Russia collusion was Rep. Adam Schiff.

In case you’re wondering if either the WaPo or Schiff have learned anything from the Steele dossier’s implosion, here’s your answer:

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and former Facebook executive Katie Harbath join The Post for back-to-back conversations on the weaponization of misinformation and the efforts to hold social media companies accountable. https://t.co/yhM4n7dgOW — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 17, 2021

We’re speechless.

Schiff, the reader of the Steele dossier into the congressional record, speaks on the weaponization of misinformation with the newspaper that did just that https://t.co/s3yarsMIK4 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) November 17, 2021

Unreal. The piping hot irony could melt Steele.

this tweet might just collapse into itself — TaDDow (@taddow77) November 17, 2021

If that happens it’ll create a black hole of misinformation from which not even light can escape.

Is this a workshop on how to misinform? — RidnDrty (@nypizzarules) November 17, 2021

Oh the irony…..

How does the WP keep a straight face with a headline like this? They're the definition of "misinformation" and they certainly don't care about accountability. https://t.co/Y9mI2Vz4Z9 — Admiral Halsey's Wife (@K_GwenT) November 17, 2021

Oh the irony, Washington Post and Adam Schiff discussing spreading information! 😂😂😂 https://t.co/LpyV6AR55h — NorCalGal🗽🇺🇸 (@Sob916) November 17, 2021

The real story here is the democratic party, social media and the news media colluding to suppress information that is politically damaging to the left under the pretext of misinformation / disinformation. This is the very thing they claim to be troubled over. https://t.co/I0CWhp97bH — ┈ Reason Burger ┈ (@ReasonBurger) November 17, 2021

Ironic, shameless, and not at all surprising.

