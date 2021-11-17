President Biden was in Michigan today, and to help push back the “clean energy” aspects of his “Build Back Better” spend-a-palooza agenda. After arriving via Air Force One, Biden was driven in an electric vehicle (presumably accompanied by a non-electric motorcade) to a GM plant:

Biden even got a chance to drive a Hummer EV:

With the price of gas on the rise and this administration putting forth policies that will only make it worse, Biden driving a vehicle most can’t afford to provide a glimpse of his agenda’s future provided some interesting optics:

