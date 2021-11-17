President Biden was in Michigan today, and to help push back the “clean energy” aspects of his “Build Back Better” spend-a-palooza agenda. After arriving via Air Force One, Biden was driven in an electric vehicle (presumably accompanied by a non-electric motorcade) to a GM plant:

Just got off Air Force One with the Michigan delegation and @POTUS! Now we're on the way to @GM's Factory ZERO in the Hummer electric vehicle! So cool! pic.twitter.com/lRFujzkP94 — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) November 17, 2021

Biden even got a chance to drive a Hummer EV:

President Biden floored it behind the wheel of an electric Hummer today in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/BOQpqiBlhE — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 17, 2021

"This sucker's something else,” says Biden after driving the new electric Hummer. It costs up to $112,595 pic.twitter.com/qyF4IEsf3J — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 17, 2021

With the price of gas on the rise and this administration putting forth policies that will only make it worse, Biden driving a vehicle most can’t afford to provide a glimpse of his agenda’s future provided some interesting optics:

Again, $110,000 electric car in the middle of surging gas… and vehicle… prices. It’s hard to get this out of touch. You have to almost try. This White House is impressively lazy. https://t.co/IsZxuVCH75 — Patrick Hedger (@PatHedger18) November 17, 2021

Oh but EVs are affordable — Jazz (@memphis_jazz) November 17, 2021

Joe believes all Americans can afford at least two of these. Out of touch with real Americans https://t.co/lCTG94lijQ — Cheri S Moore (@Cherismoore) November 17, 2021

Reminds me of Gov Dukakis driving a tank. Yeah, its that bad. https://t.co/JuGHvZdwbr — Gov Phil Murphy. The inept Joe Biden of New Jersey (@Murphythemoron) November 17, 2021

