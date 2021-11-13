Vice President Kamala Harris spent the week overseas, and during the trip she took her “border czar” duty seriously for the first time. It was about the Poland/Belarus border, but hey, it’s a start:

Harris is back in the U.S. now, and Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs said her trip was “gaffe-free”:

That might not entirely be the case, but we’ll get to one reason why in a second.

“Gaffe-free” certainly doesn’t mean “cringe-free”:

“Theee Plaaan.” Not a gaffe, apparently.

“We did it, Joe!”

