Vice President Kamala Harris spent the week overseas, and during the trip she took her “border czar” duty seriously for the first time. It was about the Poland/Belarus border, but hey, it’s a start:

Speaking in Paris, @VP Harris says the Lukashenko regime is "engaged in very troubling activity." Thousands of migrants from the Middle East & elsewhere are huddled at the Belarus-Polish border. Lukashenko also threatening to shut of gas supply to Europe. — Margaret Brennan (@margbrennan) November 12, 2021

Harris is back in the U.S. now, and Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs said her trip was “gaffe-free”:

VP Harris ends 5-day (gaffe-free) Paris trip w multiple themes—hours w Macron (global stage/sub tiff amends), research lab (covid/cancer/science), American cemetery (salute to war dead/US alliances), peace forum (inequality/women), Libya summit (democracy/elections) @AbacaPhoto pic.twitter.com/ZmlZL3r0oF — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 13, 2021

That might not entirely be the case, but we’ll get to one reason why in a second.

but did the gaffe-free girl veep laugh and cackle at inappropriate times? https://t.co/tSobTPLhAs — Peaches & Scream (@NewYearsDani) November 13, 2021

I guess we're pretending that awful fake accent thing never happened 😂 https://t.co/uhrkznIJcJ — Pumpkin Spice Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) November 13, 2021

Hey @JenniferJJacobs.

Your takeaway here is they she flew all over and accomplished nothing of import – other than not embarrassing herself.

That’s some high expectations right there!

And…apparently you missed it when she deployed the Inspector Clouseau worthy French accent 🤦‍♂️. https://t.co/PzrhCOpwC3 — SoylentGreenIsPeople (@Rarely_Wrong) November 13, 2021

“Gaffe-free” certainly doesn’t mean “cringe-free”:

Kamala "Cringe" Harris visits a group of French scientists and speaks to them as if they're toddlers, lamenting that people expect their elected officials to keep their promises. pic.twitter.com/93eoZEip4R — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 10, 2021

“Theee Plaaan.” Not a gaffe, apparently.

Libs wincing at "gaffe-free", claiming it's prejudicial. In this administration, it's an accomplishment. https://t.co/EJvPacgF0R — A Simple Fool (@asimplefoolblog) November 13, 2021

When you’re at a 28% approval rating, gaffe-free is a major accomplishment. https://t.co/bDPgvLpsAV — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) November 13, 2021

“We did it, Joe!”

