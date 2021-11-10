Vice President Kamala Harris’ approval rating is around 28 percent according to a recent USA Today poll, and as a result, the White House has been working to make the VP a little more relatable and likable. The rehab effort has caused Harris to sway too far in the other direction, and the French version of “likable Harris” is something else:

Kamala "Cringe" Harris visits a group of French scientists and speaks to them as if they're toddlers, lamenting that people expect their elected officials to keep their promises. pic.twitter.com/93eoZEip4R — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) November 10, 2021

What in the actual heck?

Is…is she actually trying to use a French accent? https://t.co/gVVbXlwQs0 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) November 10, 2021

The USA Today poll might have been a little too generous to Harris:

And suddenly the 28% approval rating seems high. https://t.co/lP8nyFaQCR — Emma Vaughn (@em__vaughn) November 10, 2021

Another real-life “VEEP” episode is on:

Is she using a FRENCH ACCENT?! I love this episode of Veep. https://t.co/HC0eaq0nsY — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) November 10, 2021

Never watched Veep but this is a weird show! pic.twitter.com/nxj3gJKdnK — Lindsay Wigo (@LindsayWigo) November 10, 2021

Perfect.

