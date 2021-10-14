Last week we told you about Kamala Harris’ YouTube video serious about space, and clearly the White House was looking for a way to make the VP more relatable. They overdid it just a bit and Harris looks incredibly over-coached. Here’s a clip in case you missed it:

To make the video even less genuine, it was learned that the video features child actors that the White House hired.

Here’s one of the actors explaining how he landed a role in Harris’ completely authentic video:

LOL.

That’s something else.

Well, at least there’s one area where Biden is actually creating jobs!

Fact check: TRUE.

