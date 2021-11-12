This month, hundreds of private jets carrying elite eco-warriors gravely concerned about what they say is the existential threat from fossil fuel emissions descended on Glasgow, Scotland for the COP26 climate summit. Their goal? To force the rest of us to drastically alter our lifestyles while they gain more power and sacrifice nothing.

How much of an emergency is climate change? It’s enough of a crisis that the attendees were more determined than ever to turn global warming into the biggest self-fulfilling prophecy of all time:

The carbon footprint of the COP26 climate summit is expected to be double that of the previous conference in 2019, a report for the British government found. About 60% of emissions are estimated to come from international flights, it said.https://t.co/00WJxLE6lv — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 12, 2021

And what was the footprint of President Biden’s flights and motorcades?

They don't actually believe in climate change and they certainly don't believe it's an emergency. https://t.co/sEpYV4NbRo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 12, 2021

If these people really want us to believe their warnings, they should behave as if they believe them.

Someone should really tell these guys about this new communications tech company called Zoom. https://t.co/GriEGa3FbU — Richard Morrison (@RichardMorrison) November 12, 2021

And miss out on a two-week party? Never!

The entire climate change movement summed up in one tweet. https://t.co/lZEyQszf7n — Bryan Is Thankful (@bryreagan) November 12, 2021

They certainly don't believe it's an emergency. They want to use it to change how normal people live their lives. https://t.co/huqaY7HpHZ — Derek Pruett (@DerekInWichita) November 12, 2021

Yeah, all the new regulations they hope to see put in place will NOT apply to them.

