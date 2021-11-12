This month, hundreds of private jets carrying elite eco-warriors gravely concerned about what they say is the existential threat from fossil fuel emissions descended on Glasgow, Scotland for the COP26 climate summit. Their goal? To force the rest of us to drastically alter our lifestyles while they gain more power and sacrifice nothing.

How much of an emergency is climate change? It’s enough of a crisis that the attendees were more determined than ever to turn global warming into the biggest self-fulfilling prophecy of all time:

And what was the footprint of President Biden’s flights and motorcades?

Trending

If these people really want us to believe their warnings, they should behave as if they believe them.

And miss out on a two-week party? Never!

Yeah, all the new regulations they hope to see put in place will NOT apply to them.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeCOP26eco-hypocritesglobal warming

Recommended Twitchy Video