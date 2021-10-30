President Biden has claimed that fossil fuel emissions contributing to climate change are “the number one threat facing humanity.” That is, unless those emissions are caused by somebody en route to meetings about addressing climate change:

Biden tours Rome with 85-car motorcade ahead of 'climate' summit https://t.co/lXzuSHcnWn pic.twitter.com/Ze2QVdm6Wz — New York Post (@nypost) October 29, 2021

There are said to be 85(!) vehicles in the president's motorcade here in Rome, in part because of Italian covid restrictions on the number of people who can be in a vehicle at once. https://t.co/w07Msdz92I — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) October 29, 2021

How’s this for an eco-friendly motorcade:

Biden arriving at the Vatican. His motorcade is lonnnnnng. pic.twitter.com/fDzAH2ENsk — Chico Harlan (@chicoharlan) October 29, 2021

We’re guessing Biden will claim that the emissions from that motorcade are the same as what his $3.5 trillion plan would cost: Zero.

Really, why is there a need for 85 vehicles? How many were flown over from the US. https://t.co/3GrYU5Q2y3 — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 29, 2021

Can you already feel the planet cooling?

They fly in most of those cars too. — Turtledove (@TurtledoveJB) October 30, 2021

Couple that with Air Force One and the other jets used on the trip and “man-made climate change” is a self-fulfilling prophecy.

That's some carbon footprint there. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) October 30, 2021

They do this on purpose, don’t they. 😑 https://t.co/I2PuZDpWwv — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 30, 2021

Nothing says protect the climate and save the world than an 85 car motorcade (including SUVs) — Tina (@4Beautiful_Life) October 29, 2021

85 gas guzzling vehicles. Flown there for no purpose. Just a vanity visit. Very green.https://t.co/c7JwBhUMnt via @nypost — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) October 30, 2021

They are absolutely trolling us at this point. https://t.co/JV0KfIvWhz — KrysX (@Krysx7) October 30, 2021

Lmao. Tell us more about electric cars👌🏼 https://t.co/aOrgb0wI98 — Em🇺🇸 (@Emmy12700) October 30, 2021

If these people were serious about what they say is an “existential threat” they could have just had the meetings on Zoom.

But can it be driven across the entire country on a single tank of electricity?