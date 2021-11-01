It’s really a shame nobody has yet figured out a way to harness the power of eco-hypocrisy because the world would have an endless source of energy. The scene in Glasgow, Scotland is just the latest example:

And yet these are the people who wonder why so many don’t take their warnings about fossil fuels seriously?

From the Daily Mail:

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ £48million Gulf Stream has led a 400-strong parade of private jets into COP25 including Prince Albert of Monaco, scores of royals and dozens of ‘green’ CEOs – as an extraordinary traffic jam forced empty planes to fly 30 miles to find space to park.

Some environmental activists at the COP26 climate conference will be urging others to cut down on air travel and eat less meat, but apparently it is fine for billionaires to fly in on their own planes on routes already served by commercial airlines.

Meanwhile, as the super rich were whisked away into waiting limos, hundreds of less fortunate delegates were left unable to get to Glasgow after brutal storms crippled rail links, forcing travellers to sleep on the floor of Euston station in London.

A few hundred private aircraft arriving to the climate change summit and one look at President Biden’s motorcade and you can already sense the planet beginning to heal!

These climate change alarmists’ “rules” are of course intended for you, not them.

Always!

Katie Pavlich will close this out with an important reminder:

Tags: Climate changeDaily Mailglobal warminghypocrisyJoe Biden