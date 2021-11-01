It’s really a shame nobody has yet figured out a way to harness the power of eco-hypocrisy because the world would have an endless source of energy. The scene in Glasgow, Scotland is just the latest example:

Jeff Bezos's £48m Gulf Stream leads parade of 400 private jets into COP26 https://t.co/rulDYWGIu7 pic.twitter.com/i5By6tlF7R — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 1, 2021

And yet these are the people who wonder why so many don’t take their warnings about fossil fuels seriously?

Jeff Bezos's £48m gulf stream leads parade of 400 private jets carrying billionaires to COP26 so they can lecture us about reducing carbon emissions. https://t.co/lpSBJ4zIqn via @MailOnline — Toby Young (@toadmeister) November 1, 2021

400 private jets fly in to Scotland for a conference on (checks notes)… climate change. Sounds legit. https://t.co/tngOP1Kjxo — Nigel Clarkson (@NigelPClarkson) November 1, 2021

From the Daily Mail:

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ £48million Gulf Stream has led a 400-strong parade of private jets into COP25 including Prince Albert of Monaco, scores of royals and dozens of ‘green’ CEOs – as an extraordinary traffic jam forced empty planes to fly 30 miles to find space to park. Some environmental activists at the COP26 climate conference will be urging others to cut down on air travel and eat less meat, but apparently it is fine for billionaires to fly in on their own planes on routes already served by commercial airlines. Meanwhile, as the super rich were whisked away into waiting limos, hundreds of less fortunate delegates were left unable to get to Glasgow after brutal storms crippled rail links, forcing travellers to sleep on the floor of Euston station in London.

A few hundred private aircraft arriving to the climate change summit and one look at President Biden’s motorcade and you can already sense the planet beginning to heal!

Prince Charles, who demands a "military-style campaign" to tackle "climate change," is among those traveling by non-commercial plane to #COP26 in Glasgow from G20 in Rome.https://t.co/utcCTMnAvQ — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 1, 2021

These climate change alarmists’ “rules” are of course intended for you, not them.

Do as we say, not as we do. 🙄https://t.co/j45ha8rqy8 via @MailOnline — Mike Webb 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇮🇱#GBNews (@MikeWeb45523880) November 1, 2021

Always!

#cop26 summed up perfectly. It's the "You've got to give up your way of life because we're not going to" summit. https://t.co/0hSZZqb3JF — WhatsTheDope (@WhatDope) November 1, 2021

Probably off set by planting a tree ……. — Jennifer dyer (@jennydyer68) November 1, 2021

The climate change head bangers would want to get their own houses in order before they drive the rest of us into poverty. https://t.co/YC12oXCa6P — Bobby🇮🇪 (@MrBobbySands) November 1, 2021

The billionaire who has just flown two rockets into space, just because he could, no altruistic reasons behind it, just for fun. Is preaching about global warming. We are all being conned https://t.co/pRivYO8PJm — Maverick (@ReginaEtPatria) November 1, 2021

Katie Pavlich will close this out with an important reminder: