VP Kamala Harris’ attempt to be more relatable has entered orbit, as has the word salad she’s serving for lunch:

.@VP Kamala Harris: "Space activity is climate action. Space activity is education. Space activity is also economic growth. It is also innovation and inspiration, and it is about our security and our strength." pic.twitter.com/yOXnus8VDb — The Hill (@thehill) November 5, 2021

The Harris strategy seems to be “say words and then pretend they’re synonymous with other words that just happened to be part of your multitrillion-dollar agenda.”

But space activity is also violence. Space activity is colonialism. Space activity is also white supremacy. So Brandon and I really don't know what to do. https://t.co/mARGArgO0I — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) November 6, 2021

I think she's taking her position as National Space Council Chair a little too seriously. https://t.co/QmiPT0GdtV — Naomi Allen 🌺♀️🌺 (@girly_GRRRL) November 6, 2021

Wasn’t she supposed to be in charge of handling the border crisis? What happened with all that?

Space activity is infrastructure — Dick Hammer 🦃 (@Ferraro41) November 6, 2021

She’s such an awkward communicator. She seems surprised by the words on the teleprompter and then impressed with herself when she says a catchy phrase…even if she didn’t land it well. https://t.co/Jrz89CFEN7 — Beverly Hallberg (@BeverlyHallberg) November 6, 2021

If she does for space what she did for the border, you know what comes next pic.twitter.com/UKQKMHs6lo — Mike Stern (@mls1776) November 6, 2021

Honestly, just stop trying to make her happen. Admit the error and move on. — Dave Enjoys Schwarbombs! (@bfmva7xsp) November 6, 2021

When something is everything, then it is nothing. — B.R. Kelley (@indmutation) November 6, 2021

Harris’ likeability project is still a work in progress.