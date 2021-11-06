VP Kamala Harris’ attempt to be more relatable has entered orbit, as has the word salad she’s serving for lunch:

The Harris strategy seems to be “say words and then pretend they’re synonymous with other words that just happened to be part of your multitrillion-dollar agenda.”

Wasn’t she supposed to be in charge of handling the border crisis? What happened with all that?

Harris’ likeability project is still a work in progress.

Tags: Kamala HarrisSpace Force