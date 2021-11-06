Earlier this week, President Biden was asked about a Wall Street Journal report about illegal immigrants who were separated at the border being paid $450,000 per person. Biden called the story “garbage” and said “that’s not gonna happen”:

As it turns out, the story is not garbage, and during his infrastructure bill victory lap this morning Biden was again asked about it. Suffice to say, Biden was angered by the question and then went on to blame “the previous administration”:

Geez, somebody struck a nerve!

Did Biden even know he was wrong before? Predictably the Biden spin was that the specific amount of $450,000 was “not gonna happen,” so it could be more or less.

Of course. That’s what he does.

