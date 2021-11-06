Earlier this week, President Biden was asked about a Wall Street Journal report about illegal immigrants who were separated at the border being paid $450,000 per person. Biden called the story “garbage” and said “that’s not gonna happen”:

Joe Biden calls reports about paying $450,000 to illegal immigrants separated from families during the Trump administration "garbage." pic.twitter.com/LUhUY46ZC9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2021

As it turns out, the story is not garbage, and during his infrastructure bill victory lap this morning Biden was again asked about it. Suffice to say, Biden was angered by the question and then went on to blame “the previous administration”:

Joe Biden to illegal immigrants separated by Trump: "You deserve some kind of compensation no matter what the circumstances.” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) November 6, 2021

WATCH: Biden bizarrely yells at a reporter when confronted about offering cash payments to illegal immigrants for breaking the law. pic.twitter.com/k0CBCgvnmQ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 6, 2021

Geez, somebody struck a nerve!

Biden basically approves of the $450k payment for those separated illegal immigrant families. At least we now know he was wrong before. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) November 6, 2021

Did Biden even know he was wrong before? Predictably the Biden spin was that the specific amount of $450,000 was “not gonna happen,” so it could be more or less.

They put their kids in their predicament. It the PARENTS FAULT. — Harold (@HaroldKnighten) November 6, 2021

At least he admitted he had no idea — Salty Sports Takes (@pix_tennis) November 6, 2021

Then proceeds to lie about what he really said. https://t.co/LzDULTpg5y — Give US the Truth. (@Goovie2T) November 6, 2021

Of course. That’s what he does.