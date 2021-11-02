As we told you earlier, Decision Desk HQ has called the Virginia gubernatorial race for Republican Glenn Youngkin. Many other outlets have yet to make a call, though it’s looking good for the Youngkin campaign.

On CNN, John King used their interactive map to share some details that stunned Jake Tapper:

Exclamations of “oh my God” will probably be heard all the way to DNC headquarters and the Biden White House.

It really is.

