As we told you earlier, Decision Desk HQ has called the Virginia gubernatorial race for Republican Glenn Youngkin. Many other outlets have yet to make a call, though it’s looking good for the Youngkin campaign.

On CNN, John King used their interactive map to share some details that stunned Jake Tapper:

Jake Tapper is absolutely shocked to see some of these results. "Oh my God." pic.twitter.com/EBHlxGKpvt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2021

Exclamations of “oh my God” will probably be heard all the way to DNC headquarters and the Biden White House.

Watching CNN and MSNBC lose their minds right now is good entertainment https://t.co/nqzA4jLkxJ — Suzie (@SuzieDanica) November 3, 2021

It really is.

