There it is in the headline; Decision Desk HQ is calling Virginia for Glenn Youngkin as of 8:37 p.m.

Virginia Gubernatorial Election Youngkin (R): 55% (1,016,721 votes) McAuliffe (D): 44% (821,656 votes) Estimated 60% in

More results here:https://t.co/HuO41nXscQ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 3, 2021

Also a winner: Republican Winsome Sears:

Decision Desk HQ projects Winsome Sears, @WinsomeSears, as the winner of the Virginia Lieutenant Gubernatorial Electionhttps://t.co/ez8QKULSbI Race Called At: 8:43 PM (Eastern) pic.twitter.com/gZ3elv4q33 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 3, 2021

Congratulations to governor-elect Glenn Youngkin! Dems should take notice. We're just getting started. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 3, 2021

I’m glad that Democrats were able to deploy the whole team to Virginia. I’m glad Obama went, Biden, Kamala. I’m glad they had every advantage; more money, their establishment’s choice candidate, a +10 state. I’m glad because they should have no excuses. — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) November 3, 2021

The salt on CNN & MSNBC right now is fucking delicious. Have a taste ASAP. — Mrs. Brassenstein (@MBrassenstein) November 3, 2021

Progressives, I beg you, keep sending all your money to the Lincoln Project. https://t.co/pFhXs8FGXq — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) November 3, 2021

It’s super fun to watch Tucker tonight as my state realizes what’s happening. This is emboldening folks who have been falsely marginalized by media and other radical leftists. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 3, 2021

Thanks @ProjectLincoln for your contribution to Governor Youngkin’s win. Please send your band of torch wielding Democrats out for the mid-terms! — DeSantis 2024 (@RHTiger1992) November 3, 2021

As God is my witness, I thought the Randi Weingarten endorsement would put him over the top — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 3, 2021

There are no silver linings for Democrats – they just lost the governor race in a state that Biden won by 10 points a year ago and it was called in just 90 minutes. I have a feeling no lessons (or the wrong lessons) will be learned though heading into 2022. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 3, 2021

Dear Virginia, Welcome to the Resistance! Love, Florida 🐊 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 3, 2021

With tonight shaking out the way it is, you think Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema will wake up tomorrow morning eager to concede so that Democrats can pass Build Back Better? I don’t. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 3, 2021

Sinema and Manchin aren't moving an inch. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) November 3, 2021

Maybe "your kids belong to us and also fuck you" was not the greatest education slogan for Democrats to run on — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) November 3, 2021

In all my many days as a Virginian, this is the proudest I’ve been — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 3, 2021

Biden won Virginia less than a year ago by 10+ points. Tonight, Republicans swept every single statewide race and will likely flip the Virginia House of Delegates. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 3, 2021

You can't win an election by telling voters that their concerns are imaginary. — Yascha Mounk (@Yascha_Mounk) November 3, 2021

Every swing-state Democrat rep is terrified right now Do the math on a 15 point swing to the GOP nationwide — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) November 3, 2021

I can’t believe this didn’t work!!!! pic.twitter.com/vQoxS3IiJt — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) November 3, 2021