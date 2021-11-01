President Biden recently said that he’s not paying attention to any approval ratings from U.S. media outlets (especially while micro-napping at the climate change conference):

But there’s no way the White House and Democrats aren’t paying attention.

The Real Clear Politics average approval for Biden is now 42.7. Sean Davis wonders what the number would be minus the liberal media bias:

Trending

That lines up with FiveThirtyEight’s approval for Biden at 42.9:


null

This led Monica Crowley to opine that Sen. Joe Manchin’s decision to hold off on supporting Biden’s agenda was made a little bit easier by those numbers:

Biden’s dismal approval won’t exactly help Terry McAuliffe or hurt Glenn Youngkin in Virginia.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: approvalFiveThirtyEightJoe BidenMonica CrowleyReal Clear Politics