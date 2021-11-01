President Biden recently said that he’s not paying attention to any approval ratings from U.S. media outlets (especially while micro-napping at the climate change conference):

Biden Says He’s Not Bothered As Approval Rating Sinks To New Low https://t.co/REMRLWLSPf pic.twitter.com/a36VRB3rU9 — Forbes (@Forbes) November 1, 2021

But there’s no way the White House and Democrats aren’t paying attention.

The Real Clear Politics average approval for Biden is now 42.7. Sean Davis wonders what the number would be minus the liberal media bias:

Look at how horrific these numbers are for Biden despite a corrupt corporate media that runs interference for him at every opportunity. Can you imagine what Biden's numbers would look like if corporate media were merely neutral, let alone hostile? pic.twitter.com/paXfsQSz3e — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 1, 2021

That lines up with FiveThirtyEight’s approval for Biden at 42.9:

Biden slips below 43% approval on @FiveThirtyEight's for the first time (?). There's got to be a bottom somewhere he's down like 10% in 10 months & 538 isn't usually overly favorable to conservatives. pic.twitter.com/PgNyTEW0Xo — Dave Danna (@DaveEDanna) November 1, 2021





This led Monica Crowley to opine that Sen. Joe Manchin’s decision to hold off on supporting Biden’s agenda was made a little bit easier by those numbers:

Someone saw the poll numbers https://t.co/J2qLOj2oPQ — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 1, 2021

Biden’s dismal approval won’t exactly help Terry McAuliffe or hurt Glenn Youngkin in Virginia.