As we told you earlier, the Terry McAuliffe campaign in Virginia called a photo that purports to show “white supremacists” near Glenn Youngkin’s bus “disgusting and disqualifying.”

The media is of course just going with it and don’t seem very curious about the identity of the people pictured:

The sunglasses during a rainstorm is a nice touch. @ComfortablySmug is trying to find out who these people are (and is getting some help), because the media won’t care to check it out:

Stephen L. Miller spotted “peak woke Democratic politics”:

At least it’s clear somebody demanded diversity in their team of “white supremacists.”

***

