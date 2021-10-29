As we told you earlier, the Terry McAuliffe campaign in Virginia called a photo that purports to show “white supremacists” near Glenn Youngkin’s bus “disgusting and disqualifying.”

The media is of course just going with it and don’t seem very curious about the identity of the people pictured:

These men approached @GlennYoungkin’s bus as it pulled up saying what sounded like, “We’re all in for Glenn.” Here they are standing in front of the bus as his campaign event at Guadalajara started.@NBC29 pic.twitter.com/l681ejyBjc — Elizabeth Holmes (@holmes_reports) October 29, 2021

The sunglasses during a rainstorm is a nice touch. @ComfortablySmug is trying to find out who these people are (and is getting some help), because the media won’t care to check it out:

Closer look at these people, who are they? Anyone recognize them? https://t.co/EcSbB2tBAf pic.twitter.com/WYiE14OQyR — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 29, 2021

Stephen L. Miller spotted “peak woke Democratic politics”:

"We have to include POC and a woman in our White guy nazi stunt" is just peak woke Democratic politics. It's amazing. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 29, 2021

At least it’s clear somebody demanded diversity in their team of “white supremacists.”

“grow your beard out a little and nobody will recognize you” pic.twitter.com/FhkvNRqx8V — Steve Garron (@stevengarron1) October 29, 2021

Gotta be some sort of SAG requirement — AJ (@aj_iu14) October 29, 2021

***

