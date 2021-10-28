President Biden and the first lady departed the White House today for their overseas trip, and they were masked up while walking alone outside to Marine One:

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden depart the White House and board Marine One, ahead of their trip to Europe. https://t.co/VGw7wBYx79 pic.twitter.com/omFn4eEqMY — The Hill (@thehill) October 28, 2021

After announcing the $1.75 trillion social spending package, Pres. Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden depart White House for Europe trip. https://t.co/gUHepK6phx pic.twitter.com/fuUusdQo60 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 28, 2021

Can a reporter ask Jen Psaki about Biden’s mask “science,” because this was the scene at a McAuliffe rally in Virginia this week:

So is Joe Biden done with masks now? This is him last night in Virginia. pic.twitter.com/HDNtSewGrF — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 27, 2021

The virus must be very selective about when and where it spreads.

***

