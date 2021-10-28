President Biden and the first lady departed the White House today for their overseas trip, and they were masked up while walking alone outside to Marine One:

Trending

Can a reporter ask Jen Psaki about Biden’s mask “science,” because this was the scene at a McAuliffe rally in Virginia this week:

The virus must be very selective about when and where it spreads.

***

Related:

‘Very bad theater’: President Biden’s mask ‘science’ called into question yet again

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Joe Bidenmasks