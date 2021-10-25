About a week ago, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told Fox News’ Peter Doocy not to “overly focus on moments in time” after he asked about President Biden violating DC’s indoor mask mandate. This came after the president was photographed in a DC restaurant not wearing a mask.

No to overly focus on another moment in time, but today Biden was spotted again inventing his own version of “science”:

It isn’t the first time Biden’s confused people by when he does and doesn’t choose to wear a mask.

