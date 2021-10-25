About a week ago, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told Fox News’ Peter Doocy not to “overly focus on moments in time” after he asked about President Biden violating DC’s indoor mask mandate. This came after the president was photographed in a DC restaurant not wearing a mask.

No to overly focus on another moment in time, but today Biden was spotted again inventing his own version of “science”:

Joe Biden showed up with a mask, walked away without it, and coughed into his hand before shaking hands with prominent Democrats at his event in New Jersey pic.twitter.com/FiMTGr70WI — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) October 25, 2021

WATCH: Joe Biden coughs into his hand, then proceeds to shake hands with people. pic.twitter.com/sitSWQHvyt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 25, 2021

It isn’t the first time Biden’s confused people by when he does and doesn’t choose to wear a mask.

Lol. It’s all theater and very bad theater at that. https://t.co/aZErAoeaPT — MagnoliaPeach 💃🏼 (@magnoliapeach) October 25, 2021

Meet the newest member of the Injustice League: Super Spreader! — WeirdRalph (@weirdralph) October 25, 2021