As we and others have pointed out time and time again, when President Joe Biden wears a mask and when he doesn’t is just plain incoherent:

With that said, here’s Biden sharing a video produced by the White House that highlights this incoherence:

And we’r still waiting for someone to please explain why he’s masked up with the mascots. . .

. . .and not while meeting in close quarters with dozens of people:

Like we said: INCOHERENT!

