This week, President Biden wore a mask as he received his third Covid-19 shot but not when socializing with hundreds of people while at the annual congressional baseball game.

Today, Sharyl Attkisson spotted another “what’s the point” moment when Biden briefly had an exchange with reporters as he was leaving to head to Delaware for the weekend:

President Biden is wearing a mask outside. He walks up to press corps, takes down the mask, and talks to them.

Please explain the purpose of the mask.

The White House won’t explain the “science” behind Biden’s mask usage because they can’t.

Political theater. A comedy and tragedy.. with heavy emphasis on the tragedy part for all of us Americans. https://t.co/ml1tYYQIdP — MDouglas (@havok1964) October 2, 2021

Biden in a dugout at a baseball game without a mask but walks outside from Marine 1 helicopter with a mask ? https://t.co/eNZEOuFANf — 🇺🇸Freedom Mike😀 (@e_Mike_Robinson) October 2, 2021

But Biden will insist that everybody else “follow the science.”